Game #58 Gamethread: Blue Jackets at Islanders

#CBJ lineup changes for tonight vs #Isles in NY ...— Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) March 10, 2022
Korpisalo to start in net, his first action since a Jan. 31 relief appearance vs Panthers, and Eric Robinson will replace Brendan Gaunce.
Robinson also hasn't played since that game vs Fla., when injured on a Radko Gudas hit.
Sorokin first goalie off for #Isles.— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) March 10, 2022
No Chara or Barzal for the Islanders tonight.
