Game #58 Preview: Blue Jackets on the road against the Islanders

Thursday, March 10, 2022 - 7:30 ET

UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

TV: Bally’s Sports Ohio - Radio: 105.7FM

Columbus Blue Jackets (28-26-3, 59 points, 5th Metro, 9th East)

at

New York Islanders (21-24-8, 50 points, 6th Metro, 11th East)

The Blue Jackets have two days worth of rest after playing their fifth game in seven nights in a 5-4 loss against the Maple Leafs on Monday. Now they face a back-to-back with the Islanders and Wild. The good news is that the Jackets have continued to play well despite only managing two points in their last three games.

The final stretch of the season is fully upon us with only 25 games remaining in total and only 6 more before the trade deadline (March 21). Take a snapshot of this team because it’s possible it will look different in a couple of weeks.

Player to Watch

Eric Robinson

Robinson played his most recent game on January 31 and has been missed since being out of the lineup. He took line rushes with the team in practice yesterday and has been activated from injured reserve. He brings a lot of energy to this team and is possibly the best forechecker in the lineup. He has previously shown some chemistry with Yegor Chinakhov as well — those two being reunited could be something to watch.

Jackets’ Notes

Joonas Korpisalo will likely start one of these next two games and one extra day off for Elvis tonight wouldn’t be such a bad idea … Jenner (44) has held the team lead in points all season, but Voracek (43) and Laine (42) are right behind him and closing … Jenner only needs 5 more points to match his career best of 49 … Nyquist had a six game point drought after playing really well since the beginning of the calendar year, but had two big assists against Toronto and a goal against Boston.

The Other Bench

The Islanders have been without Barzal and Chara. Chara looks to be questionable for tonight, but not having those two is certainly a tough blow to the struggling Islanders. It’s been a tough year for the Islanders altogether, especially after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

Season Series

10/21/21 - NYI 2 @ CBJ 3

3/10/22 - CBJ @ NYI

3/29/22 - NYI @ CBJ

3/31/22 - CBJ @ NYI

Stats

New York Columbus 2.57 (27) GPG 3.28 (9) 2.77(10) GAPG 3.65 (30) 18.5% (22) PP% 18.4% (23) 82.3% (9) PK% 80.1% (16) 46.52% (28) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 47.22% (25) 46.92% (25) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 46.46% (28) 7.94% (17) 5v5 Shooting % 9.53% (4) .925 (6) 5v5 Save % .906 (30) Brock Nelson, 21 G Leader Boone Jenner, 23 Mathew Barzal, 25 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 40 Mathew Barzal, 37 P Leader Boone Jenner, 44 Zdeno Chara, 73 PIM Leader Vladislav Gavrikov, 40 11-12-4 Home / Road 13-14-0 4-4-2 Last 10 5-3-2

Projected Lineups