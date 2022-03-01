Game #54 Gamethread: Devils at Blue Jackets

The forward lines will look a little bit different tonight, as will the defense. Remember, the game will be on ESPN+/Hulu tonight, so adjust accordingly.
But! The #CBJ morning skate lines— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) March 1, 2022
Nyquist-Jenner-Laine
Bjorkstrand-Roslovic-Voracek
Domi-Kuraly-Danforth
Bemstrom-Sillinger-Gaunce
Gavrikov-Peeke
Carlsson-Kukan
Bayreuther-Christiansen
No Boqvist skating today. Werenski still likely out but we’ll hear from Lars soon.
#CBJ updates from Brad Larsen this a.m:— Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) March 1, 2022
- Boqvist out, upper-body, no timeframe on return as of yet
- Christiansen draws into the lineup for Bovist
- Everything else will be the same as last game, including Merzlikins in net
Jackets host #NJDevils 7 p.m. @NationwideArena
