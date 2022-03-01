Game #54 Gamethread: Devils at Blue Jackets

The forward lines will look a little bit different tonight, as will the defense. Remember, the game will be on ESPN+/Hulu tonight, so adjust accordingly.

But! The #CBJ morning skate lines



Nyquist-Jenner-Laine

Bjorkstrand-Roslovic-Voracek

Domi-Kuraly-Danforth

Bemstrom-Sillinger-Gaunce

Gavrikov-Peeke

Carlsson-Kukan

Bayreuther-Christiansen



No Boqvist skating today. Werenski still likely out but we’ll hear from Lars soon. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) March 1, 2022

#CBJ updates from Brad Larsen this a.m:



- Boqvist out, upper-body, no timeframe on return as of yet



- Christiansen draws into the lineup for Bovist



- Everything else will be the same as last game, including Merzlikins in net



Jackets host #NJDevils 7 p.m. @NationwideArena — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) March 1, 2022

Chat with us during the game in the comments below!