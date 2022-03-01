 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game #54 Gamethread: Devils at Blue Jackets

Chat with us during the game!

By Dalerrific
/ new
New Jersey Devils v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

The forward lines will look a little bit different tonight, as will the defense. Remember, the game will be on ESPN+/Hulu tonight, so adjust accordingly.

Chat with us during the game in the comments below!

More From The Cannon

Loading comments...