The Cannon Cast Episode 156: 17-87-96-71-61

PD and Seeds cover the events of last weekend and next weekend:

Brandon Dubinsky’s homecoming

Sidney Crosby beats the Jackets, again

Jack Roslovic is back on track

Nick Foligno returns

Rick Nash to be honored as the first number retired by CBJ

Further reading:

Brandon Dubinsky talks about his retirement with Aaron Portzline

Sean McIndoe explains goalie interference

PD’s tribute to Rick Nash in the Jackets 20 series

