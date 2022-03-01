Game #54 Preview: Blue Jackets host Devils

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 - 7:00 ET

Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH

TV: ESPN+/Hulu; Radio: 105.7 FM

Opponent’s Blog: All About the Jersey

New Jersey Devils (19-29-5, 43 points, 7th Metro, 13th East)

at

Columbus Blue Jackets (27-25-1, 55 points, 5th Metro, 9th East)

Let’s get that Sunday night loss against the Penguins out of our minds, shall we? Today is a new day and the New Jersey Devils are in town. The Devils have been struggling lately, but are coming off a big win against the Canucks last night. On the other side, the Jackets are still playing well, but have dropped two in a row to good teams. They’ll be looking to get back on track after taking a respectable four of eight points from top opponents over the last week.

Player to Watch

Jack Roslovic

It’s no secret that Jack has had a tough year. He’s fallen down the lineup and has been mentioned in trade talks. That’s got to be tough on the hometown kid. He has been playing better as of late, however. He’s 1-3-4 over the last three games and contributed a goal and an assist in the loss against Pittsburgh. There’s no time like the present to start making a more consistent positive impact.

Jackets’ Notes

In the last preview, I tried to will Werenski into the lineup. It didn’t work. At this point, it’s unclear whether or not he’ll make a return tonight, but we should find out this morning. Chinakhov was a healthy scratch against Pittsburgh and Bemstrom played well in his place, so we could see the same lineup.

The Other Bench

The Devils have been on a serious backslide as of late. They’ve only won 6 of their last 20 games. Jack Hughes is still having a great sophomore campaign with a stats sheet of 16-22-38 in 33 games. He put on a magic show during all-star weekend, but he can also do it when it counts. He’s a guy you don’t want to give space.

Season Series

10/31/21 - CBJ 4 @ NJD 3

1/6/22 - CBJ 1 @ NJD 3

1/8/22 - NJD 3 @ CBJ 4

3/1/22 - NJD @ CBJ

Stats

New Jersey Columbus 3.00 (15) GPG 3.25 (10) 3.60(29) GAPG 3.62 (31) 17.7% (22) PP% 16.8% (24) 81.6% (11) PK% 81.0% (13) 51.04% (13) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 47.49% (23) 50.56% (13) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 46.73% (27) 8.09% (17) 5v5 Shooting % 9.49% (5) .896 (32) 5v5 Save % .907 (30) Jesper Bratt, 18 G Leader Boone Jenner, 22 Jesper Bratt, 30 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 36 Jesper Bratt, 48 P Leader Boone Jenner, 41 Nathan Bastian, 56 PIM Leader Sean Kuraly, 39 8-16-2 Home / Road 14-11-1 4-6-0 Last 10 7-3-0

Projected Lineups