2022 NHL All-Star Weekend Open Thread

This weekend, the NHL takes an annual break and celebrates (some of) the brightest stars in the league. Las Vegas hosts the event this time, and there are some special events added to take advantage of the unique setting.

First up tonight is the Skills Competition, which is always the most entertaining part of the weekend. The broadcast begins at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

The 3-on-3 mini-tournament is on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.

The lone representative of the Columbus Blue Jackets is Zach Werenski, making his second appearance in the All-Star Game. He will participate in the “Fountain Face-Off” tonight, one of the new events. This event will take place on a platform in the middle of the iconic Bellagio fountain. His opponents will include Jordan Eberle (SEA), Claude Giroux (PHI), Jonathan Huberdeau (FLA), Roman Josi (NSH), Mark Stone (VGK), Nick Suzuki (MTL), and retired Olympian Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson.

Z got to scout out the location last night:

The other new event will feature five players shooting at oversized playing card targets on the Strip, trying to hit 21 in the fewest amount of shots without going over. I’m most excited for this one, though I question whether you can find five NHL players smart enough to add up to 21.

The rest of the old standards return: fastest skater, hardest shot, accuracy shooting, and save streak. They are also bringing back the Breakaway Challenge, which is hockey’s answer to the Slam Dunk competition. Style points matter in this one. Trevor Zegras didn’t make the Pacific Division team but the league invited him to participate in this event. Will he try the lacrosse-style move that has become his signature move? I bet he does!

The full list of events and participants can be found here.

Full rosters for Saturday’s game can be found here. As always, Saturday’s event will feature three 20 minute games of 3-on-3 hockey. The first two games feature an intraconference matchup, then the winners play in the final.

Chat in the comments below during Friday and Saturday’s activities. Which event are you most looking forward to?