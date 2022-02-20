Game #49 Preview/Gamethread: Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets

Sunday, February 20, 2021 - 6:00 EST
Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio
TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM
Buffalo Sabres (16-26-8, 40 points, 7th Atlantic, 13th East)
at
Columbus Blue Jackets (24-23-1, 49 points, 5th Metro, 10th East)
After a successful 4-1 road trip, the Blue Jackets return home for the final game of their season series against the Buffalo Sabres.
Player to Watch
Jean-Francois Berube
Elvis Merzlikins left practice yesterday with a lower body injury. Joonas Korpisalo is day to day with an injury of his own. Daniil Tarasov is still on the IR. That leaves Jean-Francois Berube to start in net. This is not ideal for a team that has struggled in goal even when healthy. Berube last played in the NHL in 2018 and is 9-10-4 with an .898 save percentage and 3.39 GA in 34 appearances in his career.
#CBJ goalie Jean-Francois Berube ahead of his first NHL start in almost four years: "It's been a long time since I was back in the NHL, and obviously I am more than ready for this opportunity and I'll make the best of it. ... I'm going to stick to what I do best." pic.twitter.com/tg6RzWiebG— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) February 20, 2022
Jackets Notes
Justin Danforth has been activated off the IR. Remember him? He’ll take the place of Trey Fix-Wolansky, who has been returned to Cleveland ... Congrats to Finland on winning the gold medal in men’s hockey at the Olympics. CBJ prospect Dmitri Voronkov won a silver medal with ROC and Samuel Knazko won a bronze medal with the surprise team of the tournament, Slovakia.
The Other Bench
Buffalo is on the back half of a back-to-back. They lost at home to Colorado in a surprisingly competitive game. Tage Thompson had a hat trick.
Season Series
11/22/2021 CBJ 7 @ BUF 4
02/10/2022 CBJ 4 @ BUF 3 (OT)
02/20/2022 BUF @ CBJ
Stats
|Buffalo
|Columbus
|2.66 (25)
|GPG
|3.19 (13)
|3.48 (27)
|GAPG
|3.67 (30)
|19.7% (17)
|PP%
|17.5% (23)
|76.5% (23)
|PK%
|80.3% (14)
|46.9% (25)
|5v5 Shot Attempt %
|48.0% (21)
|45.8% (30)
|5v5 Unblocked shot attempt %
|46.9% (27)
|7.9 (21)
|5v5 Shooting %
|9.2 (8)
|.916 (20)
|5v5 Save %
|.904 (29)
|Jeff Skinner, 20
|G Leader
|Boone Jenner, 20
|Rasmus Dahlin, 25
|A Leader
|Jakub Voracek, 31
|Tage Thompson, 37
|P Leader
|Boone Jenner, 37
|John Hayden, 57
|PIM Leader
|Andrew Peeke, 32
|8-12-4
|Home / Road
|12-10-1
|4-5-1
|Last 10
|6-4-0
Projected Lineups
|Patrik Laine
|Boone Jenner
|Jakub Voracek
|Gus Nyquist
|Cole Sillinger
|Oliver BJORKSTRAND
|Max Domi
|Sean Kuraly
|Yegor Chinakhov
|Brendan Gaunce
|Jack Roslovic
|Justin Danforth
|Zach Werenski
|Andrew Peeke
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|Adam Boqvist
|Gavin Bayreuther
|Dean Kukan
|Jean-Francois Berube
|TBD, maybe it's you!
|Jeff Skinner
|Tage Thompson
|Alex Tuch
|Peyton Krebs
|Dylan Cozens
|Victor Olofsson
|Rasmus Asplund
|Casey Mittlestadt
|Kyle Okposo
|Anders BJORK
|Cody Eakin
|John Hayden
|Rasmus Dahlin
|Henri Jokiharju
|Mattias Samuelsson
|Casey Fitzgerald
|Jacob Bryson
|Mark Pysyk
|Craig Anderson
|Dustin Tokarski
