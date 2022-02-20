 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game #49 Preview/Gamethread: Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets

Here’s what you need to know

By Pale Dragon
NHL: SEP 28 Preseason - Sabres at Blue Jackets

Sunday, February 20, 2021 - 6:00 EST
Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio
TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM
Buffalo Sabres (16-26-8, 40 points, 7th Atlantic, 13th East)

at

Columbus Blue Jackets (24-23-1, 49 points, 5th Metro, 10th East)

After a successful 4-1 road trip, the Blue Jackets return home for the final game of their season series against the Buffalo Sabres.

Player to Watch

Jean-Francois Berube

Elvis Merzlikins left practice yesterday with a lower body injury. Joonas Korpisalo is day to day with an injury of his own. Daniil Tarasov is still on the IR. That leaves Jean-Francois Berube to start in net. This is not ideal for a team that has struggled in goal even when healthy. Berube last played in the NHL in 2018 and is 9-10-4 with an .898 save percentage and 3.39 GA in 34 appearances in his career.

Jackets Notes

Justin Danforth has been activated off the IR. Remember him? He’ll take the place of Trey Fix-Wolansky, who has been returned to Cleveland ... Congrats to Finland on winning the gold medal in men’s hockey at the Olympics. CBJ prospect Dmitri Voronkov won a silver medal with ROC and Samuel Knazko won a bronze medal with the surprise team of the tournament, Slovakia.

The Other Bench

Buffalo is on the back half of a back-to-back. They lost at home to Colorado in a surprisingly competitive game. Tage Thompson had a hat trick.

Season Series

11/22/2021 CBJ 7 @ BUF 4
02/10/2022 CBJ 4 @ BUF 3 (OT)
02/20/2022 BUF @ CBJ

Stats

Buffalo Columbus
2.66 (25) GPG 3.19 (13)
3.48 (27) GAPG 3.67 (30)
19.7% (17) PP% 17.5% (23)
76.5% (23) PK% 80.3% (14)
46.9% (25) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 48.0% (21)
45.8% (30) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 46.9% (27)
7.9 (21) 5v5 Shooting % 9.2 (8)
.916 (20) 5v5 Save % .904 (29)
Jeff Skinner, 20 G Leader Boone Jenner, 20
Rasmus Dahlin, 25 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 31
Tage Thompson, 37 P Leader Boone Jenner, 37
John Hayden, 57 PIM Leader Andrew Peeke, 32
8-12-4 Home / Road 12-10-1
4-5-1 Last 10 6-4-0

Projected Lineups

Columbus Blue Jackets
Patrik Laine Boone Jenner Jakub Voracek
Gus Nyquist Cole Sillinger Oliver BJORKSTRAND
Max Domi Sean Kuraly Yegor Chinakhov
Brendan Gaunce Jack Roslovic Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski Andrew Peeke
Vladislav Gavrikov Adam Boqvist
Gavin Bayreuther Dean Kukan
Jean-Francois Berube
TBD, maybe it's you!
Buffalo Sabres
Jeff Skinner Tage Thompson Alex Tuch
Peyton Krebs Dylan Cozens Victor Olofsson
Rasmus Asplund Casey Mittlestadt Kyle Okposo
Anders BJORK Cody Eakin John Hayden
Rasmus Dahlin Henri Jokiharju
Mattias Samuelsson Casey Fitzgerald
Jacob Bryson Mark Pysyk
Craig Anderson
Dustin Tokarski

