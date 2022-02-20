Game #49 Preview/Gamethread: Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets

Sunday, February 20, 2021 - 6:00 EST

Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM

Opponent’s Blog: Die by the Blade

Buffalo Sabres (16-26-8, 40 points, 7th Atlantic, 13th East)

at

Columbus Blue Jackets (24-23-1, 49 points, 5th Metro, 10th East)

After a successful 4-1 road trip, the Blue Jackets return home for the final game of their season series against the Buffalo Sabres.

Player to Watch

Jean-Francois Berube

Elvis Merzlikins left practice yesterday with a lower body injury. Joonas Korpisalo is day to day with an injury of his own. Daniil Tarasov is still on the IR. That leaves Jean-Francois Berube to start in net. This is not ideal for a team that has struggled in goal even when healthy. Berube last played in the NHL in 2018 and is 9-10-4 with an .898 save percentage and 3.39 GA in 34 appearances in his career.

#CBJ goalie Jean-Francois Berube ahead of his first NHL start in almost four years: "It's been a long time since I was back in the NHL, and obviously I am more than ready for this opportunity and I'll make the best of it. ... I'm going to stick to what I do best." pic.twitter.com/tg6RzWiebG — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) February 20, 2022

Jackets Notes

Justin Danforth has been activated off the IR. Remember him? He’ll take the place of Trey Fix-Wolansky, who has been returned to Cleveland ... Congrats to Finland on winning the gold medal in men’s hockey at the Olympics. CBJ prospect Dmitri Voronkov won a silver medal with ROC and Samuel Knazko won a bronze medal with the surprise team of the tournament, Slovakia.

The Other Bench

Buffalo is on the back half of a back-to-back. They lost at home to Colorado in a surprisingly competitive game. Tage Thompson had a hat trick.

Season Series

11/22/2021 CBJ 7 @ BUF 4

02/10/2022 CBJ 4 @ BUF 3 (OT)

02/20/2022 BUF @ CBJ

Stats

Buffalo Columbus 2.66 (25) GPG 3.19 (13) 3.48 (27) GAPG 3.67 (30) 19.7% (17) PP% 17.5% (23) 76.5% (23) PK% 80.3% (14) 46.9% (25) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 48.0% (21) 45.8% (30) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 46.9% (27) 7.9 (21) 5v5 Shooting % 9.2 (8) .916 (20) 5v5 Save % .904 (29) Jeff Skinner, 20 G Leader Boone Jenner, 20 Rasmus Dahlin, 25 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 31 Tage Thompson, 37 P Leader Boone Jenner, 37 John Hayden, 57 PIM Leader Andrew Peeke, 32 8-12-4 Home / Road 12-10-1 4-5-1 Last 10 6-4-0

Projected Lineups