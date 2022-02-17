Game #48 Preview: Visiting an old friend in Chicago

Thursday, February 17, 2021 - 8:30 EST

United Center - Chicago, Illinois

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM

Opponent’s Blog: Second City Hockey

Columbus Blue Jackets (23-23-1, 47 points, 5th Metro, 10th East)

at

Chicago Blackhawks (18-24-7, 43 points, 7th Central, 14th East)

The Blue Jackets lost an ugly one on Tuesday in Calgary, but tonight they can end their five game road trip on a high note.

Player to Watch

Seth Jones

When Chicago came to Columbus last month, Jones tested positive for COVID before the game so was unable to reunite with Columbus fans and his former teammates. The fan tribute will have to wait until next season, but the long-awaited on-ice reunion will happen tonight. Jones has had a bounceback season of sorts, with 30 points already in just 43 games. For comparison, he scored 28 in 56 games last year, and 30 in 56 games in 2019-20. A big source of improvement is the power play, where he has 12 assists already. He had 13 PP assists in the previous two seasons combined. Turns out that sharing the ice with Patrick Kane helps your production. Go figure!

Jackets Notes

Jean-Francois Berube was called up on an emergency basis yesterday. Joonas Korpisalo is dealing with a day-to-day lower body injury.

The Other Bench

The Blackhawks have been on a skid lately, but won their last game on Monday, against Winnipeg ... This column at Second City Hockey captures the current state of the team. Just over a month from the trade deadline, they still don’t have a permanent GM. Weird, right? Montreal and Anaheim have already replaced theirs, and Chicago fired Bowman first ... Jonathan Toews is day-to-day with a concussion.

Season Series

01/11/2022 CHI 4 @ CBJ 2

02/17/2022 CBJ @ CHI

Stats

Chicago Columbus 2.39 (30) GPG 3.11 (13) 3.31 (24) GAPG 3.66 (30) 20.0% (17) PP% 17.1% (24) 74.7% (28) PK% 80.5% (15) 46.5% (27) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 47.8% (21) 46.8% (26) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 46.8% (26) 6.9 (29) 5v5 Shooting % 9.0 (8) .915 (22) 5v5 Save % .905 (28) Alex DeBrincat, 28 G Leader Boone Jenner, 19 Patrick Kane, 34 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 30 Patrick Kane, 46 P Leader Boone Jenner, 34 Connor Murphy, 35 PIM Leader Andrew Peeke, 30 8-11-3 Home / Road 11-13-0 3-6-1 Last 10 5-5-0

