Game #47 Preview: Blue Jackets search for fourth in a row against the Flames

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 - 9:00PM EST

Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, Alberta

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 105.7 FM

Opponent’s Blog: Matchsticks and Gasoline

Columbus Blue Jackets (23-22-1, 47 points, 5th Metro, 10th East)

at

Calgary Flames (26-13-6, 58 points, 2nd Pacific, 6th West)

The two hottest teams in their respective conferences face off tonight in Calgary. Ok, so maybe the Blue Jackets aren’t piping hot, but they do share the longest current win streak in the Eastern Conference with the Penguins. On the other side of the ice, the Flames have won six in a row and can take the lead in the Pacific division with a win tonight.

Remember when the Blue Jackets were awful on the road? From late November through early January, it seemed like they couldn’t buy a road win. With a win tonight, the Jackets would climb back to .500 on the road. That being said, they need to take care of business first.

Player to Watch

Patrik Laine

The Finn is on fire. With a scoring line of 7-5-12 in the last six games, Laine is giving us a taste of what he has the ability to be — a game changing winger. When he’s on his game, he’s dangerous from anywhere on the ice. Patrik was named the second star of the week by the NHL after leading the Jackets to three straight wins. He’s also climbed his way back to the point per game pace he was on prior to being injured earlier in the season.

Jackets Notes

Don’t expect any lineup changes tonight. Coaches typically don’t like to mess with what is working.

Oliver Bjorkstrand is on a three game point streak and has been developing some chemistry with Laine ... Jakub Voracek is on a four game point streak and is tied for fifth in the league in primary assists ... Elvis Merzlikins has had a rough couple of weeks on the stats sheet, but hopefully his 31 save performance in Montreal will help him regain his confidence.

Season Series

1/26/22 CGY 6 @ CBJ 0

2/15/22 CBJ @ CGY

Stats

Calgary Columbus 3.33 (8) GPG 3.13 (13) 2.40 (2) GAPG 3.61 (30) 21.4% (13) PP% 17.2% (23) 84.5% (3) PK% 80.2% (15) 55.35% (2) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 47.90% (21) 55.02% (3) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 46.86% (25) 8.27% (15) 5v5 Shooting % 8.98% (8) .929 (4) 5v5 Save % .906 (29) Andrew Mangiapane, 24 G Leader Boone Jenner, 19 Matthew Tkachuk, 29 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 30 Matthew Tkachuk, 50 P Leader Boone Jenner, 33 Erik Gudbranson, 49 PIM Leader Andrew Peeke, 30 10-4-4 Home / Road 11-12-0 8-2-0 Last 10 6-4-0

Projected Lines