Olympic Hockey Open Thread

As requested, here is an open thread to discuss the Olympic hockey tournament.

On the women’s side, Team Canada continued their dominance with a win over Switzerland in the first semifinal earlier this morning. Next up is USA vs. Finland, which starts 8:10 EST today on USA Network (replay at 3 p.m.). A win by the Americans would set up a big gold medal rematch on Wednesday at 11:10 p.m. EST.

On the men’s side, the playoffs start late tonight, including Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Samuel Knazko and Slovakia vs. Germany at 11:10 p.m. EST. The winner of that team faces the United States on Wednesday.

Canada plays host country China at 8:10 a.m. EST on Tuesday. Jackets first round selection Kent Johnson has been a standout — despite initially making the team as just an alternate. He has four points (1G, 3A) through the first three games. That includes this helper, which shows off his tremendous puck skills:

Happened so fast the officials didn't even see it



Kent Johnson with the primary assist as #TeamCanada gets on the board first#BlueinBeijing pic.twitter.com/RJGIDEWRNE — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 13, 2022

The last Columbus prospects in the tournament are Dmitri Voronkov and Kirill Marchenko for “Russia but not officially Russia.” Marchenko is on the reserve roster so he has not yet played, while Voronkov has appeared in all three games and has one assist.

Some former Blue Jackets in the tournament include Gregory Hofmann (SUI), Mikhail Grigorenko (ROC), and Adam Cracknell (CAN).

Feel free to use this thread to discuss any of the games in either hockey tournament, or any other Olympic topics that have caught your interest.