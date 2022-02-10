 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gamethread: Blue Jackets at Sabres

Come chat with us!

By Pale Dragon
Columbus Blue Jackets v Buffalo Sabres Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

Elvis Merzlikins gets the start in net tonight.

Patrik Laine is a game time decision, but he skated at practice this morning so it looks promising.

Let’s go, Jackets!

