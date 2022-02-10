Filed under: 2021-22 Game Coverage Gamethread: Blue Jackets at Sabres Come chat with us! By Pale Dragon@PaleDragonCbus Feb 10, 2022, 6:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Gamethread: Blue Jackets at Sabres Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images Elvis Merzlikins gets the start in net tonight. Patrik Laine is a game time decision, but he skated at practice this morning so it looks promising. Let’s go, Jackets! More From The Cannon Game #45 Preview: Blue Jackets look to build momentum in Buffalo Blue Jackets steal a win in Washington Game #44 Preview/Gamethread: Jackets look to shake off rust against Capitals tonight The Cannon Cast Episode 153: SOMEbody once told me 2022 Midseason Grades: Forwards find themselves searching for cohesion entering second half of the season 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend Open Thread Loading comments...
