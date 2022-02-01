The Cannon Cast Episode 152: Hockey tactics with Jack Han

This week we are joined by Jack Han, author of the new book Hockey Tactics 2022: The Playbook.

How are the Blue Jackets different under Brad Larsen than John Tortorella?

Is the current system the right one for our talent?

How successful teams can play at different tempos

How have different systems helped or hindered players like Seth Jones and Patrik Laine?

Here’s an excerpt from his book:

Another Playbook sneak peek:



I'm not a huge fan of CBJ's offensive tactics, but the Blue Jackets do run a nifty play following NZ faceoff wins. pic.twitter.com/abh9QESRok — Jack Han (@JhanHky) December 22, 2021

Purchase his book, Hockey Tactics 2022: The Playbook

