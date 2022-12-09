 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GameThread #26: Calgary Flames at Columbus Blue Jackets

Chat about the game with us here!

By MrSwift13
/ new
Columbus Blue Jackets v Calgary Flames Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

The Columbus Blue Jackets look to get back on the winning side of the ledger tonight as they host Johnny Gaudreau’s former club, the Calgary Flames.

Chat about the game with us here!

More From The Cannon

Loading comments...