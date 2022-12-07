 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #25 Gamethread: Blue Jackets vs. Sabres

By JKinCLE
Buffalo Sabres v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

The Buffalo Sabres are in town for the nationally televised tilt against our Columbus Blue Jackets.

Doesn’t look like there are any lineup changes, aside from Korpisalo back in the cage.

Buffalo’s lines from the morning skate look like this:

It appears Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen starts in net for the Sabres.

I just hope both teams have fun. But...

Let’s go Jackets!

