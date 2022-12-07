Game #25 Gamethread: Blue Jackets vs. Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres are in town for the nationally televised tilt against our Columbus Blue Jackets.

Doesn’t look like there are any lineup changes, aside from Korpisalo back in the cage.

Who's ready for some Wednesday night hockey?!



Buffalo’s lines from the morning skate look like this:

Sabres’ lines at the skate:



Skinner-Thompson-Tuch

Peterka-Cozens-Quinn

Olofsson-Jost-Mittelstadt

Girgensons-Krebs-Okposo — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) December 7, 2022

It appears Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen starts in net for the Sabres.

I just hope both teams have fun. But...

Let’s go Jackets!