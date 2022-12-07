Game #25 Gamethread: Blue Jackets vs. Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres are in town for the nationally televised tilt against our Columbus Blue Jackets.
Doesn’t look like there are any lineup changes, aside from Korpisalo back in the cage.
Who's ready for some Wednesday night hockey?!— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) December 7, 2022
Buffalo’s lines from the morning skate look like this:
Sabres’ lines at the skate:— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) December 7, 2022
Skinner-Thompson-Tuch
Peterka-Cozens-Quinn
Olofsson-Jost-Mittelstadt
Girgensons-Krebs-Okposo
It appears Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen starts in net for the Sabres.
I just hope both teams have fun. But...
Let’s go Jackets!
