Filed under: 2022-23 Game Coverage GameThread #24: Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins Come chat with us! By MrSwift13 Dec 6, 2022, 6:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GameThread #24: Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Bella Sagarese/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The Columbus Blue Jackets head east to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at PPG Paints Arena. Chat about the game with us here!! More From The Cannon Game 24 Recap: Jackets fail to capitalize on early advantage, lose 15th straight in Pittsburgh 4-1 Game #24 Preview: Columbus Blue Jackets head east to take on Pittsburgh Penguins in Metro Division clash Early Season Grades: Forwards Blue Jackets can’t dig out of an early deficit, lose to Red Wings 4-2 Game #23 Preview/Gamethread: Red Wings visit Blue Jackets Game #22 Recap: Patrik Laine scores twice, Johnny Gaudreau notches three assists and Jackets win 4-1 Loading comments...
Loading comments...