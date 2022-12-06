Game #24 Preview: Columbus Blue Jackets head east to take on Pittsburgh Penguins in Metro Division clash

Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins

Tuesday, December 6, 2022 - 7:00 PM EST

PPG Paint Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: Bally’s Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM

Columbus Blue Jackets, 8-13-2, 18 points, 8th Metro, 16th East

Pittsburgh Penguins, 13-8-4, 30 points, 4th Metro, 7th East

The Columbus Blue Jackets, most recently seen dropping a 4-2 decision to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night, head to the Keystone State tonight to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Jackets, who seemed mentally disengaged from the game from the jump, will need to be on top of their game for this one as they head to face the Penguins. The Penguins are in the midst of a 9-2-2 run to get back in to the playoff picture after a slow start and just took 5 out of a possible six points from Carolina, Vegas, and St. Louis.

The Jackets, who have been inconsistent at best this season, are playing a team on an absolute heater tonight. They’ll have to be on top of their game to have a chance in this one.

Player to Watch

Kirill Marchenko

Kirill Marchenko was called up by the Blue Jackets from the Cleveland Monsters yesterday and is set to make his NHL debut tonight.

#CBJ coach Brad Larsen said F Kirill Marchenko will make his #NHL debut on Tuesday vs. #LetsGoPens.



He took practice rushes with center Cole Sillinger and fellow Russian winger Yegor Chinakhov. Also practiced with the first power play unit. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) December 5, 2022

Marchenko has been one of the more dangerous players in the AHL this season - he has 8-11-19 in 16 games, is second among AHL rookies in scoring, and has posted a point in 14 of 16 games for the Monsters. Marchenko is being given a tremendous opportunity to play with two fellow youngsters and to fill in on the top power play unit with Johnny Gaudreau - the moment may prove immense, but Marchenko is adjusting well to the North American game and is ready for his NHL debut. Best of luck to the rookie tonight.

Jackets Notes

In less positive news, Jakub Voracek met with the media today and announced he will be out long term due to post-concussion symptoms and may not play again this season

#CBJ wing Jake Voracek met with the media today. He's out indefinitely with concussion symptoms, and acknowledged it's only a "slim" chance he'll be able to return this year. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) December 5, 2022

This does, however, mean he is not (as of this moment) retiring

Voracek says he feels "OK" right now. “Obviously I’m going to make my best efforts to try to (return), but it might be a long process. As of now, I don’t see myself playing in the near future, but I’ll do everything in my power to try to get back on the ice.” #CBJ — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) December 5, 2022

Kent Johnson’s goal on Sunday was his sixth of the season, tied-fourth among NHL rookies ... Johnny Gaudreau now has a a 3-14-17 stat line in his last 11 games ... Boone Jenner has 14 points in his last 13 games (8-6-14)

The Other Bench

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, who suffered a stroke last week, is recovering and skated last Friday, along with a light workout ... According to the team, this stroke is not as serious as the stroke Letang suffered in 2014 where he missed 26 games ... Letang, as a result of the stroke, is out indefinitely ... Rickard Rakell is one assist away from 200 for his career ... Only the Devils have more points than the Penguins since December 9

Season Series

10/22/22 PIT 6 @ CBJ 3

12/06/22 CBJ @ PIT

03/07/23 CBJ @ PIT

04/13/23 PIT @ CBJ

Stats

Pittsburgh Columbus 3.52 (6) GPG 2.87 (24) 3.12 (17) GAPG 3.96 (31) 18.3% (25) PP% 15.5% (31) 80.5% (9) PK% 77.8% (20) 51.5% (12) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 44.65% (30) 51.10% (11) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 44.85% (29) 9.20 (5) 5v5 Shooting % 8.94 (8) .922 (9) 5v5 Save % .897 (31) Sidney Crosby, 13 G Leader Boone Jenner, 9 Sidney Crosby, 20 A Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 18 Sidney Crosby, 33 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 26 Evgeni Malkin, 18 PIM Leader Mathieu Olivier, 37 6-3-2 Home / Road 2-4-1 7-2-1 Last 10 4-4-2

