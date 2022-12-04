Game #23 Preview/Gamethread: Red Wings visit Blue Jackets

Sunday, December 4, 2022 - 6:00 PM EST

Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM

Columbus Blue Jackets (8-12-2, 18 points, 8th Metro, 16th East)

vs

Detroit Red Wings (11-6-5, 27 points, 4th Atlantic, 8th East)

The Blue Jackets are coming off of an impressive victory in Winnipeg, led by the comeback of Patrik Laine and solid goaltending by Joonas Korpisalo. The Red Wings currently hold the second wild card spot in the East, with games in hand. The last time these two teams met was a game the Jackets would rather not remember. With the home team playing better defense as of late, this game could be a lot closer of a contest.

Player(s) to Watch

Patrik Laine/Johnny Gaudreau

Laine scored two goals against the Jets while Gaudreau racked up three assists. The duo reminded the league what a Gaudreau and Laine top line can look like and they will only get increasingly dangerous as they develop more chemistry.

From @PR_NHL: Johnny Gaudreau’s 71 assists in the 2022 calendar year are the most in the NHL, just ahead of Connor McDavid (70), Matthew Tkachuk (70), Artemi Panarin (68), Mitchell Marner (68) and Roman Josi (68). — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) December 3, 2022

Jackets Notes

The story of the last few weeks for the Blue Jackets isn’t just the win/loss column, but the better defense and more consistent goaltending. The result has been not only more wins, but also closer losses. Will they be able to sustain the better play?

The Other Bench

The Red Wings are in a wild card spot despite the fancy stats not looking too favorable for them. They are in the bottom third of the league in both Corsi and expected goals percentage at 5v5. They also sit exactly in the middle of the league in 5v5 save percentage.

Season Series

11/19/22 DET 6 @ CBJ 1

12/3/22 DET @ CBJ

1/14/23 CBJ @ DET

Stats

Detroit Columbus 3.23 (14) GPG 2.91 (23) 3.09 (17) GAPG 3.96 (31) 20.5% (20) PP% 14.6% (31) 80.0% (10) PK% 79.1% (15) 46.0% (26) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 44.6% (30) 47.0% (25) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 44.8% (29) 9.15 (7) 5v5 Shooting % 9.07 (9) .917 (16) 5v5 Save % .897 (31) Kubalik & Larkin, 9 G Leader Boone Jenner, 9 Dylan Larkin, 16 A Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 17 Dylan Larkin, 25 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 25 Michael Rasmussen, 21 PIM Leader Mathieu Olivier, 37 4-3-2 Home / Road 6-8-1 4-3-3 Last 10 5-3-2

Projected Lineups

Patrik Laine Boone Jenner Johnny Gaudreau Gus Nyquist Jack Roslovic Kent Johnson Yegor Chinakhkov Cole Sillinger Liam Foudy Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Carson Meyer Vladislav Gavrikov Marcus BJORK Jake Christiansen Erik Gudbranson Gavin Bayreuther Andrew Peeke Elvis Merzlikins Joonas Korpisalo Detroit Red Wings Dominik Kubalik Dylan Larkin David Perron Pius Suter Michael Rasmussen Lucas Raymond Adam Erne Andrew Copp Oskar Sundqvist Jonatan Berggren Joe Veleno Austin Czarnik Ben Chiarot Moritz Seider Olli Maatta Filip Hronek Jake Walman Jordan Oesterle Alex Nedeljkovic Ville Husso Columbus Blue JacketsDetroit Red Wings



Join us in the comments below during the game. Go Jackets!