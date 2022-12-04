 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game #23 Preview/Gamethread: Red Wings visit Blue Jackets

Columbus looks to carry over success against Detroit in the second appearance of the Reverse Retros.

By Dalerrific
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

Sunday, December 4, 2022 - 6:00 PM EST
Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio
TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM
Opponent’s Blog: Winging It In Motown

Columbus Blue Jackets (8-12-2, 18 points, 8th Metro, 16th East)

vs

Detroit Red Wings (11-6-5, 27 points, 4th Atlantic, 8th East)

The Blue Jackets are coming off of an impressive victory in Winnipeg, led by the comeback of Patrik Laine and solid goaltending by Joonas Korpisalo. The Red Wings currently hold the second wild card spot in the East, with games in hand. The last time these two teams met was a game the Jackets would rather not remember. With the home team playing better defense as of late, this game could be a lot closer of a contest.

Player(s) to Watch

Patrik Laine/Johnny Gaudreau

Laine scored two goals against the Jets while Gaudreau racked up three assists. The duo reminded the league what a Gaudreau and Laine top line can look like and they will only get increasingly dangerous as they develop more chemistry.

Jackets Notes

The story of the last few weeks for the Blue Jackets isn’t just the win/loss column, but the better defense and more consistent goaltending. The result has been not only more wins, but also closer losses. Will they be able to sustain the better play?

The Other Bench

The Red Wings are in a wild card spot despite the fancy stats not looking too favorable for them. They are in the bottom third of the league in both Corsi and expected goals percentage at 5v5. They also sit exactly in the middle of the league in 5v5 save percentage.

Season Series

11/19/22 DET 6 @ CBJ 1
12/3/22 DET @ CBJ
1/14/23 CBJ @ DET

Stats

Detroit Columbus
3.23 (14) GPG 2.91 (23)
3.09 (17) GAPG 3.96 (31)
20.5% (20) PP% 14.6% (31)
80.0% (10) PK% 79.1% (15)
46.0% (26) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 44.6% (30)
47.0% (25) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 44.8% (29)
9.15 (7) 5v5 Shooting % 9.07 (9)
.917 (16) 5v5 Save % .897 (31)
Kubalik & Larkin, 9 G Leader Boone Jenner, 9
Dylan Larkin, 16 A Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 17
Dylan Larkin, 25 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 25
Michael Rasmussen, 21 PIM Leader Mathieu Olivier, 37
4-3-2 Home / Road 6-8-1
4-3-3 Last 10 5-3-2

Projected Lineups

Columbus Blue Jackets
Patrik Laine Boone Jenner Johnny Gaudreau
Gus Nyquist Jack Roslovic Kent Johnson
Yegor Chinakhkov Cole Sillinger Liam Foudy
Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Carson Meyer
Vladislav Gavrikov Marcus BJORK
Jake Christiansen Erik Gudbranson
Gavin Bayreuther Andrew Peeke
Elvis Merzlikins
Joonas Korpisalo
Detroit Red Wings
Dominik Kubalik Dylan Larkin David Perron
Pius Suter Michael Rasmussen Lucas Raymond
Adam Erne Andrew Copp Oskar Sundqvist
Jonatan Berggren Joe Veleno Austin Czarnik
Ben Chiarot Moritz Seider
Olli Maatta Filip Hronek
Jake Walman Jordan Oesterle
Alex Nedeljkovic
Ville Husso


Join us in the comments below during the game. Go Jackets!

More From The Cannon

Loading comments...