Game #35 Preview/GameThread: Blue Jackets look to ring out bad 2022 at home against bad Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks at Columbus Blue Jackets

Saturday, December 31, 2022 - 1:00 PM ET

Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: Bally’s Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM

Opponent’s Blog: Second City Hockey

Chicago Blackhawks, 8-22-4, 20 points, 8th Central, 16th West

@

Columbus Blue Jackets 10-22-2, 22 points, 8th Metro, 16th East

Battle of the basement!

The Columbus Blue Jackets ring out 2022 by playing host to the worst team in the Western Conference, welcoming the Chicago Blackhawks to town. Both teams are firmly in the race for Connor Bedard and the playoffs are not going to be in the cards for this year.

Regardless, the Blue Jacket will be looking to give fans a home win on New Year’s Eve.

Reminder - this game was moved up to 1:00 PM ET so if you’re heading to the game (or just watching on TV), it won’t be an evening faceoff.

Player to Watch

Cole Sillinger

Sillinger was moved off of the fourth line yesterday, paired with Carson Meyer and Eric Robinson on the third line after his first game back. Sillinger has had a disappointing season this year, failing to take the next steps after a promising rookie campaign. Hopefully this can help him rebuild his confidence for a successful string the rest of the season.

Jackets Notes

The Blue Jackets have lost seven straight in regulation ... During the losing streak, Johnny Gaudreau is 0-4-4 with a -12 rating ... Against the Islanders, the Jackets had 12 5v5 scoring chances ... Cole Sillinger returned to the lineup after missing three games with an upper body injury and played 14:56

The Other Bench

this tells you all you really need to know about the Blackhawks right now:

If this score holds, the Blackhawks will have 15 goals in their last 10 games, five of which came in the win over Columbus. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) December 30, 2022

Season Series

12/23/2022 CBJ 2 @ CHI 5

12/31/2022 CHI @ CBJ

Stats

Chicago Columbus 2.24 (32) GPG 2.65 (27) 3.71 (29) GAPG 4.00 (31) 21.7% (17) PP% 15.2% (30) 72.6% (26) PK% 77.6% (17) 41.8% (32) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 45.1% (29) 41.8% (32) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 45.3% (29) 6.4 (31) 5v5 Shooting % 8.2 (19) .903 (30) 5v5 Save % .898 (31) Max Domi and Jonathan Toews, 11 G Leader Boone Jenner, 11 Patrick Kane, 20 A Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 25 Patrick Kane, 26 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 35 Max Domi and Jonathan Toews, 37 PIM Leader Mathieu Olivier, 41 3-10-2 Home / Road 8-11-1 1-9-0 Last 10 2-8-0

Projected Lineups