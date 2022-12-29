Gamethread #34: Blue Jackets at Islanders

It will be Korpisalo versus Schneider tonight as the trend of teams playing their backups against the Jackets continues.

Korpisalo starts tonight vs #Isles here in NY, Sillinger back in, Bemstrom in there too with Laine (COVID) not here. #CBJ — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) December 29, 2022

With no morning skate for #Isles, these are the expected lines vs. #CBJ tonight:



Bailey-Barzal-Fasching

Lee-Nelson-Beauvillier

Parise-Pageau-Cizikas

Martin-Räty-Johnston



Wotherspoon-Pulock

Romanov-Dobson

Aho-Mayfield



*Schneider first goalie off at Wednesday's practice — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) December 29, 2022

Chat with us during the game in the comments below. Go Jackets!