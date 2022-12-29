Gamethread #34: Blue Jackets at Islanders

It will be Korpisalo versus Schneider tonight as the trend of teams playing their backups against the Jackets continues.
Korpisalo starts tonight vs #Isles here in NY, Sillinger back in, Bemstrom in there too with Laine (COVID) not here. #CBJ— Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) December 29, 2022
With no morning skate for #Isles, these are the expected lines vs. #CBJ tonight:— Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) December 29, 2022
Bailey-Barzal-Fasching
Lee-Nelson-Beauvillier
Parise-Pageau-Cizikas
Martin-Räty-Johnston
Wotherspoon-Pulock
Romanov-Dobson
Aho-Mayfield
*Schneider first goalie off at Wednesday's practice
Chat with us during the game in the comments below. Go Jackets!
