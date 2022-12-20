Game 32 Preview: Blue Jackets desperately need something good to happen in Philly

Tuesday, December 20, 2022 - 7:00 PM EST

Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM

Opponent’s Blog: Broad Street Hockey

Columbus Blue Jackets (10-19-2, 22 points, 8th Metro, 16th East)

at

Philadelphia Flyers (10-15-7, 27 points, 7th Metro, 15th East)

The last two games between these teams had good outcomes for the Blue Jackets. They are hoping for more of the same tonight in Philly, but they have quite the hill to climb. This Columbus team has only two even strength goals in their last four games and the injuries continue to pile up. The Flyers have also been struggling, setting this up to be a Torts versus Larsen instant classic.

Player to Watch

Gritty

Can we just have a Gritty cam for this game? Seriously, these are two bad teams that are struggling to put the puck in the net. It is certainly possible that Gritty will be the most entertaining attraction in the arena tonight.

Jackets Notes

Things are looking bad for the Blue Jackets. As of this morning there is no official word on Chinakhov, but one can imagine the news won’t be good. That means the Jackets will likely be without Jenner, Sillinger, and Chinakhov for at least the next several weeks. This means the Kuraly line is essentially the third line now.

Update: Chinakhov is out indefinitely with an ankle injury and Elvis did not travel with the team due to illness. Jet Greaves has been recalled from Cleveland.

The Other Bench

Cam Atkinson is out for the season due to needing neck surgery. There are whispers that the injury could be career threatening, so best wishes to Cam and his family and we certainly hope the former Blue Jacket will see the ice again next season.

The Blue Jackets broke the Flyers. They are 3-9-4 since the Jackets beat them twice in one week back in November.

Season Series

11/10/22 PHI 2 @ CBJ 5

11/15/22 PHI 4 @ CBJ 5

12/20/22 CBJ @ PHI

4/11/23 CBJ @ PHI

Stats

Philadelphia Columbus 2.41 (30) GPG 2.71 (28) 3.28 (20) GAPG 4.00 (31) 15.5% (29) PP% 15.3% (30) 75.3% (23) PK% 77.5% (17) 46.3% (26) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 45.0% (29) 48.0% (24) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 45.2% (29) 6.9% (29) Shooting % 8.3% (19) .921 (12) 5v5 Save % .897 (31) Travis Konecny, 12 G Leader Captain Boone Jenner, 11 Kevin Hayes, 20 A Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 23 Kevin Hayes, 29 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 33 Nicolas Deslauriers, 62 PIM Leader Maniac Mathieu Olivier, 41 6-9-1 Home / Road 2-8-1 3-5-2 Last 10 3-7-0

Projected Lineups

Columbus Blue Jackets

Patrik Laine Kent Johnson Johnny Gaudreau Gustav Nyquist Jack Roslovic Carson Meyer Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Mathieu Olivier Kirill Marchenko Josh Dunne Liam Foudy Vladislav Gavrikov Marcus Bjork Tim Berni Erik Gudbranson Jake Christiansen Andrew Peeke Daniil Tarasov Jet Greaves

Philadelphia Flyers