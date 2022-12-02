Game #22 Recap: Patrik Laine scores twice, Johnny Gaudreau notches three assists and Jackets win 4-1

The Columbus Blue Jackets finally left the city of Columbus for a game, heading north of the border to take on the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. The Jackets announced several lineup changes and injury updates before the game.

Patrik Laine is in tonight for #CBJ at Winnipeg, head coach Brad Larsen says. Joonas Korpisalo will be between the pipes. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) December 2, 2022

News: #CBJ Jake Voracek has a concussion and is not medically cleared to resume hockey activities. He is out indefinitely.



Jake Bean had a torn labrum, is out 4-6 months after having surgery 11/23.



Zach Werenski's surgery was on 11/29, expected to make full recovery in 6 months — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) December 2, 2022

Here’s what happened.

First Period

The game started with Columbus in the penalty box early as, just 3:07 into the game, Liam Foudy took a holding penalty against Josh Morrissey, giving Winnipeg an early man advantage. Columbus killed the penalty, allowing just two shots on goal. Through the opening six minutes, neither team was able to find the back of the net.

After the first TV timeout, Boone Jenner forced a turnover in the Jets zone that bounced to Johnny Gaudreau. Gaudreau looked cross-ice and found Patrik Laine, who roofed one into the net to open the scoring.

Columbus goal (1-0): Laine from Gaudreau, 6:48

With 9:18 remaining int he first period, Erik Gudbranson threw a puck toward the net that ricocheted off the Winnipeg netminder Rittich, off of Winnipeg’s Pierre-Luc Dubois, and into the net for his first of the year.

Columbus goal (2-0): Gudbranson from Roslovic and Johnson, 10:42

And another for the good guys!#CBJ pic.twitter.com/HWrnDiQWYO — Bally Sports Columbus (@BallySportsCBUS) December 3, 2022

With 4:13 remaining, Jansen Harkins was sent to the box for delay of game, giving Columbus another power play. It appeared to be the wrong call (the puck did hit the glass), but the play is not reviewable so it stood as a power play for the Blue Jackets. The Jackets were unable to extend their lead however as the Jets killed the penalty.

With 1:06 remaining, Gavin Bayreuther threw an awkward hit on Sam Gagner that earned a scrum and earned Bayreuther two minutes in the box for boarding. Columbus was able to see out the first half of the power play before intermission. After 20 minutes, Columbus led 2-0, with shots tied at 11.

Second Period

Columbus killed most of the remainder of the penalty, allowing no shots, before Blake Wheeler took a penalty for interference and nullified the remaining seconds and gave Columbus 1:16 of a power play of their own. Winnipeg killed the abbreviated penalty.

At 3:19 of the second, Gaudreau led a break up ice and dished a pass to Jenner, who stormed the net and found Laine all alone, who buried the shot past David Rittich and gave Columbus a 3-0 lead.

Columbus goal (3-0): Laine from Jenner and Gaudreau, 3:19

Winnipeg began to push back toward the middle part of the period, but Columbus was equal to the task and kept them off the scoreboard. Winnipeg forced a three minute shift for multiple Jackets, but Columbus held firm and didn’t allow a shot before a Korpisalo save allowed a change.

A tic-tac-toe play with 7:39 remaining in the second stretched the Columbus lead yet again as a rush up ice ended with Gustav Nyquist finishing a play and putting it past Rittich for the fourth goal of the night.

Columbus goal (4-0): Nyquist from Gaudreau and Gavrikov, 12:21

Korpisalo made his best save with 4:00 to go, denying a scramble in front of the Jackets’ net with a great kick save to keep the shutout alive. With 3:10 remaining, a sprawling Korpisalo denied Dubois and held for a stoppage. Johnny Gaudreau was denied on a breakaway with 1:25 remaining, Rittich’s best play of the night.

After 40 minutes, Columbus led 4-0, shots favored Winnipeg 25-21.

Third Period

Columbus took a penalty at the 1:13 mark as Laine went off for interference. Columbus killed the penalty and weathered the early third period push as Winnipeg tried to find the score sheet. Gudbranson took a delay of game penalty at 5:04, putting Winnipeg back on the power play. Columbus again killed the Winnipeg man advantage, now 4-4 on the night.

As the teams crossed the middle part of the period, both seemed content to play this one out and avoid injuries - neither really pressed the issue in the offensive zone. Columbus earned a power play as Harkins again went off for a penalty, this time for cross checking, with 12:26 gone, but Winnipeg was able to kill the majority before Gustav Nyquist took a penalty for blindsiding Josh Morrissey with :15 seconds left. Winnipeg pulled Rittich in desperation with just over six minutes remaining.

With 4:30 remaining, a Jets shot hit Korpisalo in the mask before bouncing to Dubois, who buried to break the shutout.

Winnipeg goal (4-1): Dubois from Wheeler and Morrissey, 15:30

Blake Wheeler blocked a Patrik Laine shot at the empty net for his hat trick with 2:40 remaining. Columbus was able to see the rest of the game out.

Final

Columbus Blue Jackets 4 Winnipeg Jets 1

Final Thoughts

Welcome back to the lineup, Patrik Laine!

Patrik Laine spent four full seasons here in Winnipeg before his trade to #CBJ. It's currently 7 degrees Fahrenheit (-14 Celsius) here.



Laine: “It’s a little too cold for my taste right now. I’m not used to it anymore, but it’s always fun to come back.” — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) December 2, 2022

Stick taps to Erik Gudbranson - his goal was the 100th point of his NHL career.

It’s clear Johnny Gaudreau loves playing with (and setting up) Patrik Laine. Gaudreau spends inordinate amounts of time looking for him and dangling to get Laine better angles. It’s pretty cool to have an exceptional playmaker available to set up an exceptional shooter.

Johnny Gaudreau played excellent, his third three point night for Columbus. He now has 17 assists and 25 points in 22 games in Columbus.

Korpisalo was not tested much, and allowed just the one goal, but did enough to earn the win.

Up Next

The Columbus Blue Jackets return home to take on the Detroit Red Wings. Faceoff is scheduled for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Note the early start time!