Gamethread #22: Blue Jackets at Jets

Come chat with us!

By Pale Dragon
/ new
Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

Patrik Laine returns to the lineup for the Columbus Blue Jackets as they face his old team, the Winnipeg Jets.

Elvis Merzlikins is back on the active roster, but Joonas Korpisalo gets the start in net.

On the other end, we get a break by avoiding Connor Hellebuyck and instead will face “Big Save Dave” Rittich. Former Blue Jacket Sam Gagner also returns to the lineup.

