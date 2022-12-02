Gamethread #22: Blue Jackets at Jets

Patrik Laine returns to the lineup for the Columbus Blue Jackets as they face his old team, the Winnipeg Jets.

Elvis Merzlikins is back on the active roster, but Joonas Korpisalo gets the start in net.

Patty is pic.twitter.com/vDSlVY5mfQ — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) December 2, 2022

On the other end, we get a break by avoiding Connor Hellebuyck and instead will face “Big Save Dave” Rittich. Former Blue Jacket Sam Gagner also returns to the lineup.

David Rittich in the home net for #NHLJets morning skate. — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) December 2, 2022