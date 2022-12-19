Game 31 preview: Stars visit Columbus to kick off back-to-back

Monday, December 19, 2022

Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Ohio - Radio: 105.7FM

Dallas Stars (18-8-6, 42 points, 1st Central, 2nd West)

at

Columbus Blue Jackets (10-18-2, 8th Metropolitan, 16th East)

Coming off a tough road trip that featured last year’s President’s Trophy winner, this year’s President’s Trophy leader, and the juggernaut that’s won 11 of 12 playoff series in the past three seasons, the Columbus Blue Jackets return to the friendly confines of Nationwide Arena to host the Western Conference’s breakout team! The Dallas Stars have been ripping through the West, taking first in the Central and trailing only Vegas in the conference.

Player to Watch

Jason Robertson

I try not to have opponents in the Player to Watch section unless they have some connection to the Jackets, but Robertson is having a special year. 46 points on the season, 5th in the league, between Nikita Kucherov and David Pastrnak. Third in goals with 23, smashed between... Tage Thompson and Bo Horvat? Okay. And a very respectable joint 16th in helpers, tied with our own godsend Johnny Hockey and devilsend Sidney Crosby. He’s a threat from everywhere, and has made the transition out of the Seguin/Benn era way smoother than it has any right to be.

Jackets Notes

The CBJ went scored two powerplay goals on Saturday against Boston. I was going to pull out some impressive stat on how this never happens, but apparently this is the fourth time it’s happened in the past month. ... Adam Boqvist appears to be approaching a return, which may help the abysmal defense. ... This is neat. The other player is Andrew Cassels, in case you were wondering.

#CBJ Johnny Gaudreau has 10-23-33 in his first 30 games, matching the most points by a player in his first 30 games with the franchise.



Who is the other Blue Jackets player with 33 points in their first 30 games w Columbus?



If you cheat and look it up, you'll get coal for Xmas. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) December 18, 2022

The Other Bench

The Stars have won four of their last six, with the lone losses to Carolina in OT and Pittsburgh by one goal. ... Dallas is 5-2-1 vs Metro teams this year. ... Tyler Seguin has also had a nice resurgence this year, earning 23 points in 32 games, a 59 point pace, 10 points ahead of his total from last season. ... Jake Oettinger has also continued his momentum from last year’s playoffs, with a 2.45 GAA (7th in the League) and .920 Save Percentage (10th in the League).

Season Series

12/18/2022 - Dallas at Columbus

2/18/2023 - Columbus at Dallas

Stats

Dallas Columbus 3.63 (4) GPG 2.77 (27) 2.75 (7) GAPG 4.07 (31) 25.8% (9) PP% 15.5% (29) 83.5% (3) PK% 77.6% (18) 51.3% (12) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 45.1% (29) 50.0% (19) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 45.0% (29) 9.8% (2) Shooting % 8.5% (16) .922 (11) 5v5 Save % .894 (32) Jason Robertson, 23 G Leader Captain Boone Jenner, 11 Jason Robertson, 23 A Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 23 Jason Robertson, 46 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 33 Mason Marchment, 44 PIM Leader Maniac Mathieu Olivier, 41 9-5-3 Home / Road 8-10-1 6-2-2 Last 10 3-6-1

Projected Lineups

Columbus Blue Jackets

Johnny Gaudreau Captain Boone Jenner Gustav Nyquist Yegor Chinakhov Jack Roslovic Patrick Laine Kirill Marchenko Cole Sillinger Kent Johnson Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Maniac Mathieu Olivier Vladislav Gavrikov Marcus Bjork Tim Berni Erik Gudbranson Jake Christiansen Andrew Peeke Elvis Merzlikins Daniil Tarasov

Dallas Stars