Game #28 Preview: Blue Jackets seek bolt of inspiration in Tampa

Thursday, December 15, 2022 - 7:00 P.M. EST
Amalie Arena - Tampa, Florida
TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM
Opponent’s Blog: Raw Charge
Columbus Blue Jackets (10-16-2, 22 points, 8th Metro, 16th East)
at
Tampa Bay Lightning (18-9-1, 37 points, 3rd Atlantic, 6th East)
Remember when these teams last met in the Columbus season opener? Honestly, me neither
Player to Watch
Yegor Chinakhov
With one more point, Chinny will tie his total from last season in 62 games. He has a great opportunity now on a new second line with Jack Roslovic and Patrik Laine. That line is clicking, and getting the second line minutes they deserve.
Jackets Notes
I don’t expect any changes to the lineup, barring injury, but will we see Elvis start again in net? He’s coming off of a 4-0 loss, but he had no chance on a few of those goals. The alternative is promising rookie Daniil Tarasov, who has been better than Elvis so far. I guess Elvis starts because he needs the work to get back into a rhythm.
The Other Bench
This is the end of a six game homestand for the Lightning. They have won four of the five games so far including big wins over Toronto, Florida, and Seattle.
Season Series
10/14/2022 TBL 5 @ CBJ 2
12/15/2022 CBJ @ TBL
01/10/2022 CBJ @ TBL
Stats
|Tampa Bay
|Columbus
|3.61 (5)
|GPG
|2.86 (25)
|2.96 (13)
|GAPG
|4.07 (31)
|24.5% (9)
|PP%
|14.1% (31)
|80.2% (10)
|PK%
|78.3% (18)
|51.3% (12)
|5v5 Shot Attempt %
|45.2% (29)
|51.7% (10)
|5v5 Unblocked shot attempt %
|45.1% (29)
|8.6 (16)
|5v5 Shooting %
|8.8 (12)
|.918 (16)
|5v5 Save %
|.892 (32)
|Steven Stamkos, 16
|G Leader
|Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau, 10
|Nikita Kucherov, 31
|A Leader
|Johnny Gaudreau, 21
|Nikita Kucherov, 42
|P Leader
|Johnny Gaudreau, 31
|Pat Maroon, 44
|PIM Leader
|Mathieu Olivier, 41
|11-4-1
|Home / Road
|2-6-1
|7-3-0
|Last 10
|3-6-1
Projected Lineups
|Gus Nyquist
|Boone Jenner
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Patrik Laine
|Jack Roslovic
|Yegor Chinakhkov
|Kent Johnson
|Cole Sillinger
|Kirill Marchenko
|Eric Robinson
|Sean Kuraly
|Mathieu Olivier
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|Marcus BJORK
|Tim Berni
|Erik Gudbranson
|Jake Christiansen
|Andrew Peeke
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Daniil Tarasov
|Brandon Hagel
|Brayden Point
|Nikita Kucherov
|Steven Stamkos
|Nick Paul
|Alex Killorn
|Pat Maroon
|Anthony Cirelli
|Ross Colton
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|Pierre-Edoauard Bellemare
|Corey Perry
|Victor Hedman
|Nicklaus Perbix
|Ian Cole
|Erik Cernak
|Mikhail Sergachev
|Cal Foote
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Brian Elliott
