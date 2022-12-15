Game #28 Preview: Blue Jackets seek bolt of inspiration in Tampa

Thursday, December 15, 2022 - 7:00 P.M. EST

Amalie Arena - Tampa, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM

Opponent’s Blog: Raw Charge

Columbus Blue Jackets (10-16-2, 22 points, 8th Metro, 16th East)

at

Tampa Bay Lightning (18-9-1, 37 points, 3rd Atlantic, 6th East)

Remember when these teams last met in the Columbus season opener? Honestly, me neither

Player to Watch

Yegor Chinakhov

With one more point, Chinny will tie his total from last season in 62 games. He has a great opportunity now on a new second line with Jack Roslovic and Patrik Laine. That line is clicking, and getting the second line minutes they deserve.

Jackets Notes

I don’t expect any changes to the lineup, barring injury, but will we see Elvis start again in net? He’s coming off of a 4-0 loss, but he had no chance on a few of those goals. The alternative is promising rookie Daniil Tarasov, who has been better than Elvis so far. I guess Elvis starts because he needs the work to get back into a rhythm.

The Other Bench

This is the end of a six game homestand for the Lightning. They have won four of the five games so far including big wins over Toronto, Florida, and Seattle.

Season Series

10/14/2022 TBL 5 @ CBJ 2

12/15/2022 CBJ @ TBL

01/10/2022 CBJ @ TBL

Stats

Tampa Bay Columbus 3.61 (5) GPG 2.86 (25) 2.96 (13) GAPG 4.07 (31) 24.5% (9) PP% 14.1% (31) 80.2% (10) PK% 78.3% (18) 51.3% (12) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 45.2% (29) 51.7% (10) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 45.1% (29) 8.6 (16) 5v5 Shooting % 8.8 (12) .918 (16) 5v5 Save % .892 (32) Steven Stamkos, 16 G Leader Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau, 10 Nikita Kucherov, 31 A Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 21 Nikita Kucherov, 42 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 31 Pat Maroon, 44 PIM Leader Mathieu Olivier, 41 11-4-1 Home / Road 2-6-1 7-3-0 Last 10 3-6-1

Projected Lineups