The Cannon Cast Episode 187: Brad Larsen is Cargo Cult John Tortorella

PD and MrSwift are back, and they have THOUGHTS about the Blue Jackets’ embarrassing performance on national TV against Buffalo, and what it says about Brad Larsen as coach. But first, they hit some quick topics about:

Jake Voracek’s concussion

Blue Jackets prospects snubbed by Team Canada

Why people shouldn’t freak out about the New Year’s Eve game being moved

Kirill Marchenko and Tim Berni impress in their NHL debuts

Check out more from The Cannon on our site and on Twitter. Buy Gaudreau, Laine and other CBJ player shirts at Breaking T.

Our theme music is the song “Green Eyes,” by Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons off of their album Homemade Vision. Check out angelaperley.com for music, news, and show dates.

We’re on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and pretty much anywhere else you get your podcasts. Leave us a review and a rating! We welcome your thoughts and feedback in the comments and let us know if you have questions you want us to answer. You can listen to this week’s episode above or download using the “Share” button in the embedded player.