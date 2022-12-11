Game #27 Preview/Gamethread: Kings visit Blue Jackets

Sunday, December 11, 2022 - 6:00 P.M. EST

Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM

Los Angeles King (15-11-4, 34 points, 2nd Pacific, 4th West)

at

Columbus Blue Jackets (9-15-2, 20 points, 8th Metro, 16th East)

Player to Watch

Kevin Fiala

Thanks to Minnesota’s cap issues, the Kings were able to add Fiala at a reasonable price this summer. He has rewarded them as the team leader in assists and points, and provides some extra offensive juice on the Kopitar line.

Jackets Notes

Joonas Korpisalo was placed on the IR with a lower body injury that will have him out for at least a week ... Jet Greaves was called up as the backup, which suggests that Elvis will be in “workhorse” mode until Korpi returns (or Tarasov will get called up for spot starts) ... an awful week was at least somewhat redeemed with a big win on Friday night against the Flames ... after tonight, five of the next six games are on the road.

The Other Bench

Goaltender Cal Petersen was waived and assigned to the minors in the first year of a three year, $5 million AAV extension. OUCH ... The Kings won last night in Montreal.

Season Series

12/11/2022 LAK @ CBJ

03/16/2023 CBJ @ LAK

Stats

Los Angeles Columbus 3.33 (12) GPG 2.85 (26) 3.53 (23) GAPG 4.04 (31) 24.5% (11) PP% 12.5% (32) 72.7% (26) PK% 77.0% (20) 51.7% (11) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 45.2% (29) 52.6% (7) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 45.5% (29) 8.3 (19) 5v5 Shooting % 9.1 (9) .901 (29) 5v5 Save % .895 (32) Gabriel Vilardi, 13 G Leader Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau, 9 Kevin Fiala, 22 A Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 19 Kevin Fiala, 31 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 28 Brendan Lemieux, 28 PIM Leader Mathieu Olivier, 41 8-6-2 Home / Road 7-10-1 4-3-3 Last 10 3-6-1

Projected Lineups