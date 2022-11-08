The Cannon Cast Episode 185: Has Brad Larsen gone from Finland to finished?

PD has returned from Finland with thoughts about all that has gone wrong for the Blue Jackets. Is Brad Larsen on the hot seat? What to do about the goalies? Is the power play fixed? Is Emil Bemstrom going to save us?

Read more:

PD’s Finland travelogue

Mark Scheig on Emil Bemstrom’s resurgence with Cleveland

