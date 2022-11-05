Game #12 Preview/GameThread: Columbus Blue Jackets wrap up Global Series in Finland against Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche at Columbus Blue Jackets
Saturday, November 5, 2022 - 2:00 PM EDT
Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland
TV: NHL Network - Radio: WBNS FM
Colorado Avalanche, 5-4-1, 11 points, 4th Central, 8th West
@
Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-8-0, 6 points, 8th Metro, 16th East
The Columbus Blue Jackets played arguably their best 20 minutes of the season in the second period of yesterday’s game - they outscored the Colorado Avalanche 2-1, scored their first power play goal of the season, and out-attempted the defending Stanley Cup Champions 10-9 at even strength.
Naturally, that all came in a three goal loss where the Blue Jackets gave up three goals in the third period to lose 6-3.
Today, the Blue Jackets play the second game of their back to back in Finland, looking to climb into a tie in points for 15th in the East and build on something as they come back to North America.
Player to Watch
Nick Blankenburg
Nick Blankenburg was activated off injured reserve before Friday’s game and played in it, but he is absolutely a player to watch now that he has returned. Blankenburg has unquestionably been the Blue Jackets’ best defenseman this season - not only has he played decisive, north-south hockey consistently more than any other blue liner, but the Jackets haven’t won a single game this season without Blankenburg in the lineup.
Jackets Notes
Friday’s game was the 600th game for Boone Jenner in a Blue Jackets uniform, moving him past Nick Foligno into third place on the Blue Jackets’ all-time games played list ... Patrik Laine scored a goal in his hometown yesterday ... Laine had a goal, assist, and seven shots in 23:36 yesterday
The Other Bench
Mikko Rantanen scored a goal in his home country yesterday ... The Avalanche had 4 high danger attempts on Friday to 10 for the Blue Jackets ... Cale Makar scored his first goal of the season on Friday afternoon
Season Series
11/4/22 - CBJ 3 @ COL 6
11/5/22 - COL @ CBJ
Stats
|Colorado
|Columbus
|3.11 (14)
|GPG
|2.60 (27)
|3.00 (13)
|GAPG
|4.40 (32)
|39.3% (1)
|PP%
|3.1%% (32)
|78.8% (24)
|PK%
|84.4% (13)
|51.2% (13)
|5v5 Shot Attempt %
|45.4% (27)
|49.5% (19)
|5v5 Unblocked shot attempt %
|45.0% (26)
|4.9% (32)
|5v5 Shot %
|9.6% (6)
|.909 (9)
|5v5 Save %
|.875 (32)
|Valeri Nichuskin, 7
|G Leader
|Johnny Gaudreau, 5
|Nathan Mackinnon, 9
|A Leader
|Jakub Voracek, 5
|Nichuskin, Mackinnon, 12
|P Leader
|Johnny Gaudreau, 8
|Josh Manson, 19
|PIM Leader
|Peeke, Jenner, 10
|1-1-0
|Home / Road
|1-3-0
|5-4-1
|Last 10
|3-7-0
Projected Lineups
Columbus Blue Jackets
|Patrik Laine
|Jack Roslovic
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Gus Nyquist
|Boone Jenner
|Kent Johnson
|Yegor Chinakhkov
|Cole Sillinger
|Jake Voracek
|Eric Robinson
|Sean Kuraly
|Liam Foudy
|Zach Werenski
|Nick Blankenberg
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|Andrew Peeke
|Jake Bean
|Erik Gudbranson
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Joonas Korpisalo
Colorado Avalanche
|Evan Rodriguez
|Nathan Mackinnon
|Valeri Nichuskin
|Artturi Lehkonen
|J.T. Compher
|Mikko Rantanen
|Andrew Cogliano
|Alex Newhook
|Logan O'Connor
|Dryden Hunt
|Mikhail Maltsev
|Jacob MacDonald
|Devon Toews
|Cale Makar
|Bowen Byram
|Josh Manson
|Samuel Girard
|Erik Johnson
|Alexandar Giorgiev
|Pavel Francouz
