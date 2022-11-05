Game #12 Preview/GameThread: Columbus Blue Jackets wrap up Global Series in Finland against Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche at Columbus Blue Jackets

Saturday, November 5, 2022 - 2:00 PM EDT

Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

TV: NHL Network - Radio: WBNS FM

Colorado Avalanche, 5-4-1, 11 points, 4th Central, 8th West

@

Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-8-0, 6 points, 8th Metro, 16th East

The Columbus Blue Jackets played arguably their best 20 minutes of the season in the second period of yesterday’s game - they outscored the Colorado Avalanche 2-1, scored their first power play goal of the season, and out-attempted the defending Stanley Cup Champions 10-9 at even strength.

Naturally, that all came in a three goal loss where the Blue Jackets gave up three goals in the third period to lose 6-3.

Today, the Blue Jackets play the second game of their back to back in Finland, looking to climb into a tie in points for 15th in the East and build on something as they come back to North America.

Player to Watch

Nick Blankenburg

Nick Blankenburg was activated off injured reserve before Friday’s game and played in it, but he is absolutely a player to watch now that he has returned. Blankenburg has unquestionably been the Blue Jackets’ best defenseman this season - not only has he played decisive, north-south hockey consistently more than any other blue liner, but the Jackets haven’t won a single game this season without Blankenburg in the lineup.

Nick Blankenburg thought the @BlueJacketsNHL gained some momentum at the end of the first period, and they'll look to build on it early in the second.#CBJ | @DMaetzMedia pic.twitter.com/d31cUURRXV — Bally Sports Columbus (@BallySportsCBUS) November 4, 2022

Jackets Notes

Friday’s game was the 600th game for Boone Jenner in a Blue Jackets uniform, moving him past Nick Foligno into third place on the Blue Jackets’ all-time games played list ... Patrik Laine scored a goal in his hometown yesterday ... Laine had a goal, assist, and seven shots in 23:36 yesterday

The Other Bench

Mikko Rantanen scored a goal in his home country yesterday ... The Avalanche had 4 high danger attempts on Friday to 10 for the Blue Jackets ... Cale Makar scored his first goal of the season on Friday afternoon

Season Series

11/4/22 - CBJ 3 @ COL 6

11/5/22 - COL @ CBJ

Stats

Colorado Columbus 3.11 (14) GPG 2.60 (27) 3.00 (13) GAPG 4.40 (32) 39.3% (1) PP% 3.1%% (32) 78.8% (24) PK% 84.4% (13) 51.2% (13) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 45.4% (27) 49.5% (19) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 45.0% (26) 4.9% (32) 5v5 Shot % 9.6% (6) .909 (9) 5v5 Save % .875 (32) Valeri Nichuskin, 7 G Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 5 Nathan Mackinnon, 9 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 5 Nichuskin, Mackinnon, 12 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 8 Josh Manson, 19 PIM Leader Peeke, Jenner, 10 1-1-0 Home / Road 1-3-0 5-4-1 Last 10 3-7-0

Projected Lineups