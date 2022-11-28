Game 21 Preview: Blue Jackets host Golden Knights in new homestand finale

Vegas Golden Knights at Columbus Blue Jackets

Monday, November 28, 2022 - 7:00 PM

Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Ohio - Radio: 97.1 FM

Opponents Blog: Knights on Ice

Vegas Golden Knights (16-6-1, 1st Pacific, 1st West)

at

Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-1, 8th Metropolitan, 16th East)

Barring any other plumbing disasters, the Blue Jackets return to the ice tonight. A battle of opposites, as the West-leading Vegas Golden Knights take on bottom-of-the-East Columbus. After pulling off 4-1-1 stretch upon their return to North America, Columbus has lost two straight to the Habs and Isles, and look to fix that tonight. They’ll need a fair bit of luck, but gosh darn it are they gonna try.

Blue Jackets games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Blue Jackets, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

Player to Watch - Yegor Chinakhov

Following a middling start to the season, Yegor Chinakhov has pulled out of the sophomore slump, scoring in each of his last two games and earning a point in five of six. This is despite only playing 13 or so minutes a night, and being scratched on Wednesday against Montreal. It’s clear that if Chinny wants to stay on the roster, he has to keep producing, and Columbus will need him to tonight.

Jackets Notes

Johnny Gaudreau didn’t practice yesterday. Great. ... On the other side of the coin, Elvis Merzlikins returned to practice. ... After Saturday’s cancellation, this concludes a 7-game homestand for the CBJ. They’re 3-3 so far, meaning a win tonight earns them a winning record over that span.

The Other Bench

With Robin Lehner out for the season, the main question for Vegas entering the season was goaltending. Logan Thompson has answered that question brilliantly, with a 11-4-0 record, .920 sv%, and 2.48 GAA. ... Vegas is coming off getting swept in a back-to-back, losing to Vancouver and Seattle by a combined 9-3. ... In addition to leading the West, Vegas’s 9-1-1 road record is best in the league. ... They debuted their glow-in-the-dark Reverse Retros on Saturday, which looked a lot better than ours.

Season Series

11/28/22 - Vegas at Columbus

3/19/23 - Columbus at Vegas

Stats

Vegas Columbus 3.48 (7) GPG 2.90 (24) 2.65 (7) GAPG 4.20 (31) 21.2% (19) PP% 16.0% (30) 73.7% (24) PK% 77.6% (21) 48.6% (22) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 44.4% (30) 50.7% (14) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 44.8% (29) 9.0% (10) 5v5 Shooting % 8.5% (14) .925 (8) 5v5 Save % .891 (31) Jack Eichel, 11 G Leader Captain Boone Jenner, 8 Alex Pietrangelo, 18 A Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 13 Jack Eichel, 26 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 20 Zach Whitecloud, 19 PIM Leader "Maniac" Mathieu Olivier, 37 9-1-1 Home / Road 6-8-0 5-4-1 Last 10 4-5-1

Projected Lineups

Columbus Blue Jackets

Johnny Gaudreau Captain Boone Jenner Gustav Nyquist Kent Johnson Jack Roslovic Trey Fix-Wolansky Yegor Chinakhov Cole Sillinger Emil Bemstrom Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Maniac Mathieu Olivier Vladislav Gavrikov Marcus Bjork Jake Christiansen Erik Gudbranson Gavin Bayreuther Andrew Peeke Joonas Korpisalo Daniil Tarasov

Vegas Golden Knights