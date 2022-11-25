Blue Jackets fall to Islanders 3-2

A post-Thanksgiving special between the New York Islanders and the Columbus Blue Jackets was the tale of one team perceived as overachieving and the other as underachieving. The Islanders wanted to continue their good play and hold onto their spot in the Metro. The Jackets, on the other hand, were trying to dig themselves out of the basement.

1st Period

The Jackets went to the powerplay early when Jenner was hauled down in front of the net. The first unit had two good looks on net, including a Roslovic breakaway, but they were not able to finish. The second unit was not able to get set up.

Jenner drew the first penalty and then committed the second to give the Islanders their first power play of the evening. Korpisalo made a nice save on Lee in close and that was all she wrote for the Islander man advantage.

The ice tilted towards New York for most of the period and they eventually made it 1-0. Off the rush, Wahlstrom made a nice play through the slot and sniped one over Korpi’s glove.

NYI Goal 1-0: Wahlstrom (Holmstrom, Barzal) 17:26

The Islanders held the 5v5 shot attempt advantage 14-9 through one period. The Jackets managed zero high danger chances and failed to test Sorokin.

2nd Period

The Blue Jackets got their second power play of the night when Wahlstrom held Jenner’s stick along the wall. Not much going for the Jackets. Robinson went to the box for hooking as time wound down, giving the Islanders their second power play of the night.

The game went to 2-0 as the Islanders capitalized on the power play. A strong shot came off the boards behind Korpi and onto Pageau’s stick, who only had to sweep it into the net.

NYI PP 2-0: Pageau (Dobson, Barzal) 7:51

Olivier and Lee dropped the gloves shortly after the goal — both were able to land a few good punches. Olivier also got an additional minor for roughing. The penalty kill was able to successfully kill off the penalty.

A rare double penalty was called against the Islanders. Clutterbuck blindsided Peeke along the bench and then Jenner drew another penalty as he got hauled down while charging towards the net. The result was a full two minute five-on-three. It only took Chinakhov 27 seconds to record a power play goal. His deceptive shot froze Sorokin as the puck sailed over the glove of the Islander goalie.

CBJ PP Goal 2-1: Chinakhov (Gaudreau, Johnson) 14:05

HOW BOUT THAT YEGOR-BOMB pic.twitter.com/TuwXkUqLe7 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 26, 2022

Another 33 seconds later, Johnson tied the game from nearly the same spot Chinakhov scored from only seconds earlier. Left circle, glove side.

Play the kids more, Brad.

CBJ PP Goal 2-2: Johnson (Bjork, Gaudreau) 14:38

things we're thankful for :



this goal right here pic.twitter.com/TJ5KmcA97e — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 26, 2022

The Jackets fought back hard in that period and took the 5v5 xG advantage. The Sillinger line had a very good second period and was very disruptive. Ultimately, it was the Blue Jackets power play, led by the youngsters, that was able to take advantage of Islander mistakes to tie the game.

3rd Period

Nelson put the Islanders back in front during a four-on-four. He beat Christiansen, watched Gudbranson stand around, and then beat Korpisalo near side.

NYI Goal 3-2: Nelson (unassisted) 6:10

Bjork immediately committed another penalty after stepping out of the box. Fortunately the Jackets were able to kill off that penalty.

Sorokin robbed Gaudreau on the six-on-five at the end of the game. That was that.

Final Thoughts

Sorokin was very good in this game. Korpisalo played well enough, but the Jackets couldn’t solve the Islanders’ goalie. They scored 0 goals at even strength despite an expected 2.22.

The fourth line continues to get second line minutes. This is mind boggling. Sillinger, Roslovic, and Johnson all had less than 10 minutes of 5v5 ice time in this game. Johnson had two points, although on the power play, despite only seeing the ice for 7:45 at even strength — he was fourth among forwards in xGF.

This team will continue to struggle with finishing scoring chances if Jenner, Nyquist, Kuraly, Robinson, and Olivier eat up the most minutes. Play the skill.

Up Next

The Golden Knights come to Nationwide on Monday at 7:00PM ET.