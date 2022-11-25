 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Schedule Update Tomorrow's Blue Jackets at Predators game postponed due to a water main break in Bridgestone Arena. Makeup game TBD.

Filed under:

Game #20 Gamethread: Blue Jackets vs Islanders

Come chat with us during the game!

By Dalerrific
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

Chinakhov is back (!!) as the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New York Islanders.

As for the Islanders...

In other news, the game against Nashville tomorrow night has been postponed due to a water main break causing flooding in Bridgestone Arena. The game will be rescheduled for a later date.

Go Jackets! Chat with us during the game in the comments below.

More From The Cannon

Loading comments...