Game #20 Gamethread: Blue Jackets vs Islanders

Chinakhov is back (!!) as the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New York Islanders.

Chinakhov back, Foudy out. Korpisalo in net vs #Isles for #CBJ — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) November 25, 2022

As for the Islanders...

Kyle Palmieri did not make the trip to Columbus, per #Isles Lane Lambert. Remains day to day with an upper-body issue. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 25, 2022

In other news, the game against Nashville tomorrow night has been postponed due to a water main break causing flooding in Bridgestone Arena. The game will be rescheduled for a later date.

