Game #20 Gamethread: Blue Jackets vs Islanders

Chinakhov is back (!!) as the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New York Islanders.
Chinakhov back, Foudy out. Korpisalo in net vs #Isles for #CBJ— Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) November 25, 2022
#CBJ lines/D at this a.m. skate:— Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) November 25, 2022
Gaudreau-Jenner-Nyquist
Johnson-Roslovic-TFW
Robinson-Kuraly-Olivier
Chinakhov-Sillinger-Meyer
Gavrikov-Bjork
Christiansen-Gudbranson
Bayreuther-Peeke
As for the Islanders...
Kyle Palmieri did not make the trip to Columbus, per #Isles Lane Lambert. Remains day to day with an upper-body issue.— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 25, 2022
In other news, the game against Nashville tomorrow night has been postponed due to a water main break causing flooding in Bridgestone Arena. The game will be rescheduled for a later date.
Tomorrow’s game between the @BlueJacketsNHL and @PredsNHL at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed. https://t.co/Mpp17RWnGW pic.twitter.com/R8eeSe0RCd— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 25, 2022
