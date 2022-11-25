Game #20 Preview: Blue Jackets take on Islanders in rare late home game

New York Islanders at Columbus Blue Jackets

Friday, November 25, 2022 - 8:00 PM

Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: Bally’s Sports Ohio - Radio: 97.1 The Fan

New York Islanders (13-8-0, 26 points, 2nd Metro, 4th East)

at

Columbus Blue Jackets (7-11-1, 15 points, 8th Metro, 15th East)

The Islanders were not expected by many to be towards the top of the Metropolitan Division, yet here they are. In a rare late start due to Turner owning the sole rights to the time slot for the PIT-PHI game, the Blue Jackets host the Islanders for an 8:00PM start at Nationwide. The Islanders are 6-4-0 in their last 10 and are looking to continue their points pace, while the Jackets hope to get back on the right track after dropping a clunker against the Canadiens.

Player to Watch

Jack Roslovic

After missing two games due to an illness, Roslovic was arguably Columbus’ best player against Montreal. He led the team in both CF% and xGF% and his line produced six scoring chances to one while on the ice. He only has one point in his last five games, but if he continues to play like he did against the Canadiens, that pace won’t last long. The one problem may be convincing Larsen he deserves more ice time.

Jackets Notes

Bemstrom was sent back to Cleveland and replaced with Meyer … Chinakhov missed the last game and is listed as day-to-day.

The Other Bench

Barzal finally scored a goal, two actually. He leads the team in points with 23, meaning he has a whopping 21 assists in 21 games. Sorokin is off to a great start to the season. In 15 games played, he has a .934 save percentage and a 2.20 GAA.

Season Series

11/12/22 CBJ 3 @ NYI 4 (OT)

11/25/22 NYI @ CBJ

12/29/22 NYI @ CBJ

3/24/23 CBJ @ NYI