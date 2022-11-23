Filed under: Game Thread 19 - Montreal, Columbus, Reverse Retros Come chat with us! By BurkusCircus52 Nov 23, 2022, 6:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread 19 - Montreal, Columbus, Reverse Retros Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images Can the Jackets push their point “streak” to six of seven? Find out tonight, and talk about it here! More From The Cannon Habs vs Jackets Preview - Speedrun Edition The Cannon Cast Episode 186: OSU player uses slur; Thanksgiving Mailbag Assorted thoughts on a lost season Tarasov and special teams steal win for Jackets over the Panthers Game #18 Preview/GameThread: Blue Jackets look to bounce back against Panthers Red Wings rout Blue Jackets Loading comments...
Loading comments...