Habs vs Jackets Preview - Speedrun Edition

Jackets vs Habs

7 PM, Nationwide Arena

Probably Bally Sports and 97.1

Opponents Blog: Eyes on the Prize

As a college student, it is my sworn duty to procrastinate everything. I did that for this preview.

The Jackets have recently somehow been kinda good! Going 4-1-1 in a six game stretch. That’s cool. I don’t have time to fact check this but that seems like a high enough points percentage to make the playoffs. Whether or not it’s sustainable is the big question (its not).

The Habs are also very not good, losing to the Sabres 7-2 last night. That’s less than ideal. The Jackets also beat them on Thursday 6-4. This is a very weird month schedule-wise.

The Blue Jackets are also debuting their Reverse Retros tonight. Too bad the design sucks. Also wouldn’t black Friday have been more appropriate, theming wise? Classic CBJ marketing.

I get out of work at 12:30 so I’ll update this to be good by like 1:30. Have the lines, stats, whole shebang.