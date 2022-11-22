 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Cannon Cast Episode 186: OSU player uses slur; Thanksgiving Mailbag

Be better, Columbus hockey

By Pale Dragon
PD answers listener questions! But first, he addresses the news about an Ohio State hockey player using a racial slur against a Michigan State player.

Our theme music is the song “Green Eyes,” by Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons off of their album Homemade Vision. Check out angelaperley.com for music, news, and show dates.

