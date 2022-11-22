The Cannon Cast Episode 186: OSU player uses slur; Thanksgiving Mailbag

PD answers listener questions! But first, he addresses the news about an Ohio State hockey player using a racial slur against a Michigan State player.

Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV — Jagger Joshua (@jaggerjoshua8) November 21, 2022

Well instead this is what they have said just now pic.twitter.com/Il73RxehZd — JerBear (@JD_Jerbear) November 22, 2022

The Big Ten now has a statement out on why there was no further punishment for Ohio State's Kamil Sadlocha beyond a game misconduct for alleged racial targeting of Michigan State's Jagger Joshua. pic.twitter.com/zIlKNHHO6I — Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) November 22, 2022

Our theme music is the song “Green Eyes,” by Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons off of their album Homemade Vision. Check out angelaperley.com for music, news, and show dates.

We’re on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and pretty much anywhere else you get your podcasts. Leave us a review and a rating! We welcome your thoughts and feedback in the comments and let us know if you have questions you want us to answer. You can listen to this week’s episode above or download using the “Share” button in the embedded player.