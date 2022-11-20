Game #18 Preview/GameThread: Blue Jackets look to bounce back against Panthers

Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets
Sunday, November 20, 2022 - 6:00 PM
Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
TV: Bally’s Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM
Opponent’s blog: Litter Box Cats
Florida Panthers, 9-7-2, 20 points, 5th Atlantic, 9th East
@
Columbus Blue Jackets, 6-10-1, 13 points, 8th Metro, 16th East
The Blue Jackets, routed by the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night, have to get back at it less than 24 hours later today as they play host to the Florida Panthers. The Panthers lost their own game on Saturday, falling in a shootout to the Calgary Flames, but both will be looking to get back on track.
No one on the Blue Jackets is playing particularly well right now, and the Panthers (winners of last year’s President’s Trophy) present a fairly stiff test. Let’s see if Columbus can present any sort of fight against the Panthers.
Player to Watch
Emil Bemstrom
Emil Bemstrom has three point in five games this season and does not look out of place playing next to Johnny Gaudreau in Patrik Laine’s absence. Bemstrom scored the lone goal on Saturday night against the Detroit Red Wings. Bemstrom was one of the few bright spots for the Jackets on Saturday - hopefully his solid play continues.
Jackets Notes
Boone Jenner has points in five straight home games ... Today will mark Brad Larsen’s 100th game has head coach ... Sean Kuraly has three goals in his last three games ... Johnny Gaudreau is 1-6-7 in his last seven games
The Other Bench
In his first game against Calgary, Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and an assist, had two shots on goal, one hit, one block and two takeaways in 21:59 TOI ... Returning after a one-game absence, Aleksander Barkov led all skaters with eight shots on goal ... In their return to Sunrise, Jonathan Huberdeau was credited with two shots and three hits in 19:56 TOI while MacKenzie Weegar logged 16:25 TOI and had four shots, two blocks and a hit
Season Series
11/20/2022 FLA @ CBJ
12/13/2022 CBJ @ FLA
04/01/2022 FLA @ CBJ
Projected Lineups
Columbus Blue Jackets
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Boone Jenner
|Emil Bemstrom
|Yegor Chinakhov
|Cole Sillinger
|Gus Nyquist
|Liam Foudy
|Brendan Gaunce
|Kent Johnson
|Eric Robinson
|Sean Kuraly
|Mathieu Olivier
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|Andrew Peeke
|Jake Christiansen
|Marcus Bjork
|Gavin Bayreuther
|Erik Gudbranson
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Daniil Tarasov
Florida Panthers
|Carter Verhaeghe
|Aleksander Barkov
|Colin White
|Eetu Luostarinen
|Sam Bennett
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Ryan Lomberg
|Anton Lundell
|Sam Reinhart
|Nick Cousins
|Eric Staal
|Patric Hornqvist
|Gustav Forsling
|Aaron Ekblad
|Marc Staal
|Brandon Montour
|Josh Mahura
|Radko Gudas
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Spencer Knight
Loading comments...