Game #18 Preview/GameThread: Blue Jackets look to bounce back against Panthers

Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets

Sunday, November 20, 2022 - 6:00 PM

Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: Bally’s Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM

Opponent’s blog: Litter Box Cats

Florida Panthers, 9-7-2, 20 points, 5th Atlantic, 9th East

@

Columbus Blue Jackets, 6-10-1, 13 points, 8th Metro, 16th East

The Blue Jackets, routed by the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night, have to get back at it less than 24 hours later today as they play host to the Florida Panthers. The Panthers lost their own game on Saturday, falling in a shootout to the Calgary Flames, but both will be looking to get back on track.

No one on the Blue Jackets is playing particularly well right now, and the Panthers (winners of last year’s President’s Trophy) present a fairly stiff test. Let’s see if Columbus can present any sort of fight against the Panthers.

Blue Jackets games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Blue Jackets, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

Player to Watch

Emil Bemstrom

Emil Bemstrom has three point in five games this season and does not look out of place playing next to Johnny Gaudreau in Patrik Laine’s absence. Bemstrom scored the lone goal on Saturday night against the Detroit Red Wings. Bemstrom was one of the few bright spots for the Jackets on Saturday - hopefully his solid play continues.

Jackets Notes

Boone Jenner has points in five straight home games ... Today will mark Brad Larsen’s 100th game has head coach ... Sean Kuraly has three goals in his last three games ... Johnny Gaudreau is 1-6-7 in his last seven games

The Other Bench

In his first game against Calgary, Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and an assist, had two shots on goal, one hit, one block and two takeaways in 21:59 TOI ... Returning after a one-game absence, Aleksander Barkov led all skaters with eight shots on goal ... In their return to Sunrise, Jonathan Huberdeau was credited with two shots and three hits in 19:56 TOI while MacKenzie Weegar logged 16:25 TOI and had four shots, two blocks and a hit

Season Series

11/20/2022 FLA @ CBJ

12/13/2022 CBJ @ FLA

04/01/2022 FLA @ CBJ

Projected Lineups

Columbus Blue Jackets

Johnny Gaudreau Boone Jenner Emil Bemstrom Yegor Chinakhov Cole Sillinger Gus Nyquist Liam Foudy Brendan Gaunce Kent Johnson Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Mathieu Olivier Vladislav Gavrikov Andrew Peeke Jake Christiansen Marcus Bjork Gavin Bayreuther Erik Gudbranson Joonas Korpisalo Daniil Tarasov

Florida Panthers