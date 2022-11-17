Filed under: 2022-23 Game Coverage GameThread #16: Columbus Blue Jackets host Montreal Canadiens Chat about the game with us! By MrSwift13 Nov 17, 2022, 6:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GameThread #16: Columbus Blue Jackets host Montreal Canadiens Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images Tonight the Columbus Blue Jackets play host to the Montreal Canadiens at Nationwide Arena. Chat about the game with us here! More From The Cannon Game #16 Preview: Banged Up Columbus Blue Jackets continue homestand, host Montreal Canadiens Going North: Monsters sit in a playoff spot at the moment, but depth is disappearing fast Game 15 Recap: Hockey Fights Cancer, horses fight Torts, Columbus fights injuries, Jackets fight off Flyers in OT Game #15 Gamethread: Flyers at Blue Jackets Game #15 Preview: Blue Jackets and Flyers meet again in Columbus Blue Jackets blow three different leads, lose in overtime to Islanders 4-3 Loading comments...
Loading comments...