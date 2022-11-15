Game #15 Gamethread: Flyers at Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at Nationwide as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers for the second time in a week. There are a few lineup changes, including Elvis returning to the starter’s net.

Some changes for the #CBJ tonight against Philadelphia:

—Sean Kuraly and Kent Johnson in for Patrik Laine (ankle sprain) and Jack Roslovic (healthy scratch)

—Erik Gudbranson returns and goes in for Gavin Bayreuther (healthy scratch)

—Elvis Merzlikins gets the start in net. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) November 15, 2022

Yesterday’s lines in practice:

Today's #CBJ lines, with Laine out:



Gaudreau-Jenner-Bemstrom

Chinakhov-Sillinger-Nyquist

Foudy-Gaunce-Johnson

Robinson-Kuraly-Olivier

Roslovic



Gavrikov-Peeke

Bean-Bjork

Christiansen-Gudbranson

Bayreuther. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) November 14, 2022

Still no Atkinson for the Flyers. They will ice a similar lineup as they did last Thursday.

Defensive pairs:

Provorov-DeAngelo

Sanheim-Braun

Seeler-Ristolainen — Giana Han (@giana_jade) November 15, 2022

Chat with us during the game in the comments below. Go Jackets!