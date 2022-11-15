Game #15 Gamethread: Flyers at Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at Nationwide as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers for the second time in a week. There are a few lineup changes, including Elvis returning to the starter’s net.
Some changes for the #CBJ tonight against Philadelphia:— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) November 15, 2022
—Sean Kuraly and Kent Johnson in for Patrik Laine (ankle sprain) and Jack Roslovic (healthy scratch)
—Erik Gudbranson returns and goes in for Gavin Bayreuther (healthy scratch)
—Elvis Merzlikins gets the start in net.
Yesterday’s lines in practice:
Today's #CBJ lines, with Laine out:— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) November 14, 2022
Gaudreau-Jenner-Bemstrom
Chinakhov-Sillinger-Nyquist
Foudy-Gaunce-Johnson
Robinson-Kuraly-Olivier
Roslovic
Gavrikov-Peeke
Bean-Bjork
Christiansen-Gudbranson
Bayreuther.
Still no Atkinson for the Flyers. They will ice a similar lineup as they did last Thursday.
Defensive pairs:— Giana Han (@giana_jade) November 15, 2022
Provorov-DeAngelo
Sanheim-Braun
Seeler-Ristolainen
Chat with us during the game in the comments below. Go Jackets!
