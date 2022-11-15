 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #15 Gamethread: Flyers at Blue Jackets

Come chat with us during the game!

By Dalerrific
/ new
Philadephia Flyers v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at Nationwide as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers for the second time in a week. There are a few lineup changes, including Elvis returning to the starter’s net.

Yesterday’s lines in practice:

Still no Atkinson for the Flyers. They will ice a similar lineup as they did last Thursday.

Chat with us during the game in the comments below. Go Jackets!

