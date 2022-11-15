Game #15 Preview: Blue Jackets and Flyers meet again in Columbus

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 - 7:30 PM ET

Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio

TV: ESPN+/Hulu; Radio: 97.1 FM

Opponent’s Blog: Broad Street Hockey

Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2, 16 points, 5th Metro, 11th East)

at

Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1, 9 points, 8th Metro, 16th East)

The Blue Jackets now have points in two straight games. Tonight they will once again take on the Flyers, who have lost three in a row. The Jackets can’t take the Philly losing streak for granted as the Flyers, along with Tortorella, will surely be looking for revenge after their loss in Nationwide last Thursday.

With the announcement that Laine will be missing 3-4 weeks with a sprained ankle and several players being listed as day-to-day, tonight’s lineup is anyone’s guess. The severely depleted Blue Jackets will need to continue playing hard-nosed defense if they want to continue their points streak.

Blue Jackets games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Blue Jackets, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

Player(s) to Watch

Emil Bemstrom

With Laine out, Bemstrom will get an opportunity to play on the top line with Gaudreau. He had a stellar night against the Islanders and it seems that Larsen took notice. This is an incredible opportunity for him to prove that he belongs in the NHL.

Jackets Notes

Roslovic was the extra man in practice yesterday, signaling that Gaunce may get the nod over him. Jack may have only one point in his last five games, but playing Gaunce over him on a team that currently has a lot of skill on the injured list is head scratching.

Gudbranson will return to the lineup and take the place of Bayreuther.

The Other Bench

Atkinson has not played a game yet this season, but he has been skating and is not listed on IR. The Flyers started off hot, but after losing three in a row they’ve fallen out of a playoff spot.

Season Series

11/10/2022 PHI 2 @ CBJ 5

11/15/2022 PHI @ CBJ

12/20/2022 CBJ @ PHI

4/11/2023 CBJ @ PHI

Stats

Philadelphia Columbus 2.47 (31) GPG 2.71 (26) 2.87 (12) GAPG 4.36 (31) 16.0% (28) PP% 8.1% (32) 77.5% (18) PK% 80.0% (15) 43.26% (30) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 44.57% (28) 44.43% (27) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 44.42% (28) 7.35% (25) 5v5 Shot % 8.61% (14) .934 (5) 5v5 Save % .883 (32) Travis Konecny, 6 G Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 6 Hayes, Konecny, 11 A Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 6 Travis Konecny, 17 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 12 Travis Konecny, 29 PIM Leader Mathieu Olivier, 17 3-3-1 Home / Road 3-4-0 3-5-2 Last 10 3-6-1

Projected Lineups

Columbus Blue Jackets

Johnny Gaudreau Captain Boone Jenner Emil Bemstrom Yegor Chinakhov Cole Sillinger Gus Nyquist Liam Foudy Brendan Gaunce Kent Johnson Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Mathieu Olivier Vladislav Gavrikov Andrew Peeke Jake Bean Marcus Bjork Jake Christiansen Erik Gudbranson Joonas Korpisalo Elvis Merzlikins

Philadelphia Flyers