Game #14 Preview/Gamethread: Blue Jackets visit Islanders

Saturday, November 12, 2022 - 7:30 P.M. EST
UBS Arena - Elmont, New York
TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM
Opponent’s Blog: Lighthouse Hockey
Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-0, 8 points, 8th Metro, 16th East)
at
New York Islanders (9-6-0, 18 points, 3rd Metro, 4th East)
It was good to get a win against John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, but it came at a steep cost with a season-ending shoulder injury to Zach Werenski.
Player(s) to Watch
Blue Jackets blue line
In addition to Werenski’s injury, Nick Blankenburg suffered a broken ankle (and played through it), which has him sidelined for 6-8 weeks. Erik Gudbranson suffered an upper body injury and is day-to-day. As a result, three defensemen were called up from Cleveland: Gavin Bayreuther, Jake Christiansen, and Marcus Bjork. Christiansen will be making his season debut, while it will be the NHL debut for Bjork. As a unit, the defense has struggled mightily this season. Maybe some new faces can change the fortunes? There’s a chance to stay in the NHL for a longer period for anyone who can impress here.
Jackets Notes
It’s not just the defense that is short-handed; Sean Kuraly and Jake Voracek remain out. Kent Johnson could be a game time decision.
The Other Bench
Mathew Barzal leads his team in points, but has yet to score a goal. Weird, right?
Yes, I know that by writing about this I have just ensured he scores tonight.
Season Series
11/12/2022 CBJ @ NYI
11/25/2022 NYI @ CBJ
12/29/2022 CBJ @ NYI
03/24/2023 NYI @ CBJ
Stats
|NY Islanders
|Columbus
|3.27 (12)
|GPG
|2.69 (28)
|2.53 (4)
|GAPG
|4.38 (31)
|17.8% (25)
|PP%
|5.7% (32)
|85.7% (3)
|PK%
|79.0% (17)
|48.4% (22)
|5v5 Shot Attempt %
|44.4% (26)
|48.1% (22)
|5v5 Unblocked shot attempt %
|44.2% (27)
|9.7 (3)
|5v5 Shooting %
|8.4 (16)
|.932 (6)
|5v5 Save %
|.880 (32)
|Anders Lee, 8
|G Leader
|Johnny Gaudreau, 6
|Mathew Barzal, 15
|A Leader
|Johnny Gaudreau, 6
|Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson, 15
|P Leader
|Johnny Gaudreau, 12
|Anders Lee and Casey Cizikas, 21
|PIM Leader
|Mathieu Olivier, 17
|5-3-0
|Home / Road
|1-4-0
|7-3-0
|Last 10
|4-6-0
Projected Lineups
|Patrik Laine
|Boone Jenner
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Gus Nyquist
|Jack Roslovic
|Emil Bemstrom
|Yegor Chinakhkov
|Cole Sillinger
|Eric Robinson
|Liam Foudy
|Sean Kuraly
|Mathieu Olivier
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|Andrew Peeke
|Jake Christiansen
|Jake Bean
|Gavin Bayreuther
|Marcus BJORK
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Josh Bailey
|Mathew Barzal
|Oliver Wahlstrom
|Anders Lee
|Brock Nelson
|Anthony Beauvillier
|Zach Parise
|Jean-Gabriel Pageau
|Kyle Palmieri
|Matt Martin
|Casey Cizikas
|Ross Johnston
|Adam Pelech
|Ryan Pulock
|Alexxander Romanov
|Noah Dobson
|Sebastian Aho
|Scott Mayfield
|Ilya Sorokin
|Semyon Varlamov
