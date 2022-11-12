Game #14 Preview/Gamethread: Blue Jackets visit Islanders

Saturday, November 12, 2022 - 7:30 P.M. EST

UBS Arena - Elmont, New York

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM

Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-0, 8 points, 8th Metro, 16th East)

at

New York Islanders (9-6-0, 18 points, 3rd Metro, 4th East)

It was good to get a win against John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, but it came at a steep cost with a season-ending shoulder injury to Zach Werenski.

Player(s) to Watch

Blue Jackets blue line

In addition to Werenski’s injury, Nick Blankenburg suffered a broken ankle (and played through it), which has him sidelined for 6-8 weeks. Erik Gudbranson suffered an upper body injury and is day-to-day. As a result, three defensemen were called up from Cleveland: Gavin Bayreuther, Jake Christiansen, and Marcus Bjork. Christiansen will be making his season debut, while it will be the NHL debut for Bjork. As a unit, the defense has struggled mightily this season. Maybe some new faces can change the fortunes? There’s a chance to stay in the NHL for a longer period for anyone who can impress here.

Jackets Notes

It’s not just the defense that is short-handed; Sean Kuraly and Jake Voracek remain out. Kent Johnson could be a game time decision.

The Other Bench

Mathew Barzal leads his team in points, but has yet to score a goal. Weird, right?

Yes, I know that by writing about this I have just ensured he scores tonight.

Season Series

11/12/2022 CBJ @ NYI

11/25/2022 NYI @ CBJ

12/29/2022 CBJ @ NYI

03/24/2023 NYI @ CBJ

Stats

NY Islanders Columbus 3.27 (12) GPG 2.69 (28) 2.53 (4) GAPG 4.38 (31) 17.8% (25) PP% 5.7% (32) 85.7% (3) PK% 79.0% (17) 48.4% (22) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 44.4% (26) 48.1% (22) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 44.2% (27) 9.7 (3) 5v5 Shooting % 8.4 (16) .932 (6) 5v5 Save % .880 (32) Anders Lee, 8 G Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 6 Mathew Barzal, 15 A Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 6 Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson, 15 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 12 Anders Lee and Casey Cizikas, 21 PIM Leader Mathieu Olivier, 17 5-3-0 Home / Road 1-4-0 7-3-0 Last 10 4-6-0

