Breaking News Werenski to miss rest of season with torn labrum. Blankenburg out 6-8 weeks with broken ankle. Other injuries: Voracek (indefinite), Gudbranson (day-to-day), Danforth (season), Boqvist (4 weeks), Kuraly (day-to-day).

Game #14 Preview/Gamethread: Blue Jackets visit Islanders

A lot of new faces on defense!

By Pale Dragon
Columbus Blue Jackets v New York Islanders Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Saturday, November 12, 2022 - 7:30 P.M. EST
UBS Arena - Elmont, New York
TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM
Opponent’s Blog: Lighthouse Hockey

Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-0, 8 points, 8th Metro, 16th East)

at

New York Islanders (9-6-0, 18 points, 3rd Metro, 4th East)

It was good to get a win against John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, but it came at a steep cost with a season-ending shoulder injury to Zach Werenski.

Player(s) to Watch

Blue Jackets blue line

In addition to Werenski’s injury, Nick Blankenburg suffered a broken ankle (and played through it), which has him sidelined for 6-8 weeks. Erik Gudbranson suffered an upper body injury and is day-to-day. As a result, three defensemen were called up from Cleveland: Gavin Bayreuther, Jake Christiansen, and Marcus Bjork. Christiansen will be making his season debut, while it will be the NHL debut for Bjork. As a unit, the defense has struggled mightily this season. Maybe some new faces can change the fortunes? There’s a chance to stay in the NHL for a longer period for anyone who can impress here.

Jackets Notes

It’s not just the defense that is short-handed; Sean Kuraly and Jake Voracek remain out. Kent Johnson could be a game time decision.

The Other Bench

Mathew Barzal leads his team in points, but has yet to score a goal. Weird, right?

Yes, I know that by writing about this I have just ensured he scores tonight.

Season Series

11/12/2022 CBJ @ NYI
11/25/2022 NYI @ CBJ
12/29/2022 CBJ @ NYI
03/24/2023 NYI @ CBJ

Stats

NY Islanders Columbus
3.27 (12) GPG 2.69 (28)
2.53 (4) GAPG 4.38 (31)
17.8% (25) PP% 5.7% (32)
85.7% (3) PK% 79.0% (17)
48.4% (22) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 44.4% (26)
48.1% (22) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 44.2% (27)
9.7 (3) 5v5 Shooting % 8.4 (16)
.932 (6) 5v5 Save % .880 (32)
Anders Lee, 8 G Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 6
Mathew Barzal, 15 A Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 6
Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson, 15 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 12
Anders Lee and Casey Cizikas, 21 PIM Leader Mathieu Olivier, 17
5-3-0 Home / Road 1-4-0
7-3-0 Last 10 4-6-0

Projected Lineups

Columbus Blue Jackets
Patrik Laine Boone Jenner Johnny Gaudreau
Gus Nyquist Jack Roslovic Emil Bemstrom
Yegor Chinakhkov Cole Sillinger Eric Robinson
Liam Foudy Sean Kuraly Mathieu Olivier
Vladislav Gavrikov Andrew Peeke
Jake Christiansen Jake Bean
Gavin Bayreuther Marcus BJORK
Joonas Korpisalo
Elvis Merzlikins
New York Islanders
Josh Bailey Mathew Barzal Oliver Wahlstrom
Anders Lee Brock Nelson Anthony Beauvillier
Zach Parise Jean-Gabriel Pageau Kyle Palmieri
Matt Martin Casey Cizikas Ross Johnston
Adam Pelech Ryan Pulock
Alexxander Romanov Noah Dobson
Sebastian Aho Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov

