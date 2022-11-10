Blue Jackets victorious against Flyers in Torts’ return

The Blue Jackets were in the middle of one of their worst starts in franchise history going into Thursday night against the Flyers. While still in the forefront, the big story was the return of John Tortorella. Torts has led the Flyers to a better than expected start, but the Jackets desperately wanted to spoil his return to Nationwide Arena. Not only did they want the win, but also prove they don’t need their former coach. Fortunately, the Jackets were able to deliver.

Showing Torts that #5thLine thank you pic.twitter.com/gEPGJ6WrCV — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 11, 2022

1st Period

Both teams started with energy, but it was the Jackets that struck first. Werenski picked off a pass in the neutral zone and sent the puck to Gaudreau. Johnny Hockey skated the puck into the zone, separated from the defenseman, and ripped a shot far side on Hart.

CBJ Goal 1-0: Gaudreau (Werenski) 3:53

Johnny with the ole ✨razzle dazzle✨ pic.twitter.com/qzn4FpNOTI — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 11, 2022

Olivier and Deslauriers faced off for an old fashioned hockey fight after the goal. The two dropped the gloves after a faceoff and circled, sizing each other up, before slugging it out. Advantage Deslauriers.

The Jackets kept the momentum and spent more time in the offensive zone than usual. However, the magic continued happening on turnovers. Gaudreau grabbed a turnover in the defensive zone, skated down, and missed a pass across to Laine. Werenski was able to gather the loose puck and slide the puck past Hart.

CBJ Goal 2-0: Werenski (Gaudreau) 12:03

we love that Zach-tion pic.twitter.com/15wQarN8Zj — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 11, 2022

Right after the goal, Blankenburg dumped a Flyer that got too close to Korpisalo after a whistle. Chaos ensued as Blankenburg and Farabee wrestled each other to the ice. Both got minors for roughing. Blankenburg continues to bring the energy and scrappiness this team needs.

A great first period went sour fast for the Jackets. Late in the period, Werenski whiffed on a hit, slammed his elbow into the boards, and skated off the ice in significant pain. That is very bad news for this team — here’s to hoping it is nothing serious.

The first period of this game was one of the best periods of hockey for Columbus this season. The Jackets won the scoring chances battle 9-4 and capitalized off of mistakes by the Flyers.

2nd Period

Less than a minute into the second period, the first line of the Jackets made it 3-0. Jenner was able to convert a sharp angled shot off of some nice passing from Laine and Gaudreau.

CBJ 3-0: Jenner (Laine, Gaudreau) 0:37

this beauty from Boone >>>> pic.twitter.com/6KNksuMzCq — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 11, 2022

A frustrated Flyers team went down a man after an elbowing penalty. The second unit of the Jackets started off the power play. They had several good chances, but failed to convert. The first unit, without Werenski, struggled to get much going.

Gudbranson took an awkward fall into the boards after the first TV timeout. Deslauriers accidentally kneed Off Road as he was falling down. The initial call on Deslauriers was a major, but it was reversed to no penalty after review. In real time it did look like a dirty hit, but in slow motion it was clear Deslauriers was trying his best to hold up and avoid a falling Gudbranson.

The ice slowly started tilting towards the Flyers as the period went along. The Flyers made it 3-1 on a lucky bounce. A point shot went off the post, off the back of Korpi, and DeAngelo was able to clean up the rebound before a reaching Korpisalo could gather the puck.

PHI Goal 3-1: DeAngelo (Cates, Provorov) 13:04

The Jackets went to the power play when Roslovic was tripped in the defensive zone. The first unit couldn’t move the puck around enough to get a clear shot on net. It is still mind boggling how a power play with Laine and Gaudreau can manage to be bad.

The Flyers took commanding control of the game by the end of the second period. They won the second frame 5v5 scoring chance battle 8-3 and the high danger scoring chance battle 5-0.

3rd Period

It was announced at intermission that Gudbranson would not return to the game, leaving the Jackets with just four defensemen for the rest of the game.

The Flyers were all over the Jackets as the period went along. They finally cashed in off the rush. A backdoor pass found Provorov and all he had to do was tap the puck in.

PHI Goal 3-2: Provorov (Konecny, Farabee) 8:41

The Jackets managed to survive the Flyer onslaught despite their exhausted defenseman. They were able to score two empty netters to ice the game and delight the fans at Nationwide.

CBJ EN Goal 4-2: Blankenburg (Gaunce) 18:21

CBJ EN Goal 5-2: Jenner (unassisted) 19:42

Final Thoughts

After several weeks of frustration and bad losses, this team finally delivered a good performance. It was slightly spoiled by the injury to Werenski and by the fact that the Flyers dominated the final 30 minutes of the game due to the Jackets only having four defenseman. Nonetheless, they were able to secure the win.

Hats off to Korpisalo for a good night in net. He stopped 31 of 33 shots and looked steady and focused in net. The first line also deserves a lot of credit. They looked like a first line and Gaudreau led the way with a three point night.

From the sound of it, things don’t look good for Werenski. Tonight was the rebound performance this team needed, but without Z climbing out of the bottom of the standings looks like an even harder task.

#CBJ coach Brad Larsen on Zach Werenski injury. “It’s not good (news) on Z. It’s not good at all.” — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) November 11, 2022

Up Next

The Blue Jackets visit the Islanders Saturday night at 7:30PM ET.