Game 13 Preview - John Tortorella returns to Columbus

Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets

Thursday, November 10, 2022

Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Ohio - Radio: 97.1 FM

Opponent’s Blog: Broad Street Hockey

Philadelphia Flyers (7-3-2, 16 points, 4th Metropolitan, 8th East)

at

Columbus Blue Jackets (3-9-0, 6 points, 8th Metropolitan, 16th East)

After four days to recover from their trip to Finland, the Jackets look to snap their five-game losing streak against the Philadelphia Flyers. Former CBJ head coach John Tortorella had led the Flyers to a surprisingly good start, though they’re 1-2-1 so far in November.

Player to Watch - Emil Bemstrom

After lighting up the AHL so far this season, Bemmer returns to NHL action tonight, subbing in for the injured Jake Voracek. Here’s to hoping he can bring some fuel to the team’s quickly dimming fire.

Jackets Notes

Jakub Voracek and Sean Kuraly are out day-to-day with a concussion. ... Brendan Gaunce was also recalled from Cleveland. ... After going goalless in 27 attempts through 10 games, the Jackets have scored power play goals in back to back games.

The Other Bench

Longtime Jacket Cam Atkinson is yet to play this season. ... Former Jacket Lukas Sedlak is on the Flyers, which was fun news to me. ... Travis Konecny has had a bit of a renaissance, earning 14 points through 12 games so far. ... In a weird scheduling quirk, the Jackets and Flyers will meet again on Tuesday.

Season Series

11/10/2022 - Philadelphia at Columbus

11/15/2022 - Philadelphia at Columbus

12/20/2022 - Columbus at Philadelphia

4/11/2023 - Columbus at Philadelphia

Stats

Philadelphia Columbus 2.75 (28) GPG 2.50 (31) 2.42 (4) GAPG 4.58 (31) 19.5% (22) PP% 6.1% (32) 82.9% (8) PK% 79.0% (14) 40.4% (32) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 44.6% (27) 41.9% (31) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 44.2% (28) 8.2% (19) 5v5 Shot % 8.0% (20) .939 (2) 5v5 Save % .876 (32) Travis Konecny, 5 G Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 5 Kevin Hayes, 10 A Leader J. Roslovic, J. Voracek; 5 Travis Konecny, 14 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 9 Travis Konecny, 22 PIM Leader Mathieu Olivier, 12 3-2-1 Home / Road 2-4*-0 5-3-2 Last 10 3-7-0

Projected Lineups

Columbus Blue Jackets

Johnny Gaudreau Captain Boone Jenner Patrik Laine Gus Nyquist Jack Roslovic Kent Johnson Yegor Chinakhov Cole Sillinger Liam Foudy Eric Robinson Brendan Gaunce Mathieu Olivier Zach Werenski Nick Blankenburg Vladislav Gavrikov Andrew Peeke Jake Bean Erik Gudbranson Elvis Merzlikins Joonas Korpisalo

Philadelphia Flyers