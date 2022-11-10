Game 13 Preview - John Tortorella returns to Columbus

Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
TV: Bally Sports Ohio - Radio: 97.1 FM
Philadelphia Flyers (7-3-2, 16 points, 4th Metropolitan, 8th East)
at
Columbus Blue Jackets (3-9-0, 6 points, 8th Metropolitan, 16th East)
After four days to recover from their trip to Finland, the Jackets look to snap their five-game losing streak against the Philadelphia Flyers. Former CBJ head coach John Tortorella had led the Flyers to a surprisingly good start, though they’re 1-2-1 so far in November.
Player to Watch - Emil Bemstrom
After lighting up the AHL so far this season, Bemmer returns to NHL action tonight, subbing in for the injured Jake Voracek. Here’s to hoping he can bring some fuel to the team’s quickly dimming fire.
Jackets Notes
Jakub Voracek and Sean Kuraly are out day-to-day with a concussion. ... Brendan Gaunce was also recalled from Cleveland. ... After going goalless in 27 attempts through 10 games, the Jackets have scored power play goals in back to back games.
The Other Bench
Longtime Jacket Cam Atkinson is yet to play this season. ... Former Jacket Lukas Sedlak is on the Flyers, which was fun news to me. ... Travis Konecny has had a bit of a renaissance, earning 14 points through 12 games so far. ... In a weird scheduling quirk, the Jackets and Flyers will meet again on Tuesday.
Season Series
11/10/2022 - Philadelphia at Columbus
11/15/2022 - Philadelphia at Columbus
12/20/2022 - Columbus at Philadelphia
4/11/2023 - Columbus at Philadelphia
Stats
|Philadelphia
|Columbus
|2.75 (28)
|GPG
|2.50 (31)
|2.42 (4)
|GAPG
|4.58 (31)
|19.5% (22)
|PP%
|6.1% (32)
|82.9% (8)
|PK%
|79.0% (14)
|40.4% (32)
|5v5 Shot Attempt %
|44.6% (27)
|41.9% (31)
|5v5 Unblocked shot attempt %
|44.2% (28)
|8.2% (19)
|5v5 Shot %
|8.0% (20)
|.939 (2)
|5v5 Save %
|.876 (32)
|Travis Konecny, 5
|G Leader
|Johnny Gaudreau, 5
|Kevin Hayes, 10
|A Leader
|J. Roslovic, J. Voracek; 5
|Travis Konecny, 14
|P Leader
|Johnny Gaudreau, 9
|Travis Konecny, 22
|PIM Leader
|Mathieu Olivier, 12
|3-2-1
|Home / Road
|2-4*-0
|5-3-2
|Last 10
|3-7-0
Projected Lineups
Columbus Blue Jackets
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Captain Boone Jenner
|Patrik Laine
|Gus Nyquist
|Jack Roslovic
|Kent Johnson
|Yegor Chinakhov
|Cole Sillinger
|Liam Foudy
|Eric Robinson
|Brendan Gaunce
|Mathieu Olivier
|Zach Werenski
|Nick Blankenburg
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|Andrew Peeke
|Jake Bean
|Erik Gudbranson
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Joonas Korpisalo
Philadelphia Flyers
|Owen Tippett
|Kevin Hayes
|Travis Konecny
|Joel Farabee
|Scott Laughton
|Wade Allison
|Noah Cates
|Lukas Sedlak
|Zack MacEwen
|Nicolas Deslauriers
|Morgan Frost
|Tanner Laczynski
|Ivan Provorov
|Tony DeAngelo
|Travis Sanheim
|Justin Braun
|Nick Seeler
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|Carter Hart
|Felix Sandstrom
