The Cannon Cast Episode 181: Trimming the roster

PD and Dale decide to help out Jarmo by picking which players from the camp roster will make the Blue Jackets’ opening night roster. Who has played their way into the NHL, and who will be sent down to Cleveland? Have our expectations changed since the start of camp?

Note: this episode was recorded on Sunday afternoon, prior to the roster cuts on Monday afternoon and the loss to Carolina on Monday night.

