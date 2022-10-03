Preseason Game 6 Preview/Gamethread: Bubble Blue Jackets travel to the Triangle

Columbus Blue Jackets at Carolina Hurricanes

Monday, October 3, 2022 7:00 PM EDT

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

TV: BlueJackets.com - Radio: 97.1 FM

Opponent’s Blog: Canes Country

We’re in the final week of the preseason, and the Jackets face their toughest test yet at the site of their regular season opener in just 10 days. The home lineup is missing Fredrik Andersen, Sebastian Aho, and Andrei Svechnikov, but does include most of the other projected starters. The Jackets lineup, on the other hand, features many players who are still battling for a handful of of roster spots. With Cleveland Monsters camp starting on Wednesday, this is the last chance to impress before a major wave of roster cuts.

Player to watch

Cole Sillinger

The 19 year old second year player will make his preseason debut after suffering an injury early in camp. Let’s see how well he can shake off the rust. Can he prove worthy of the 1C role? Or 2C, at least?

Jackets notes

On Sunday, the team signed goaltender Nolan Lalonde to an ELC. The 18 year old was undrafted this summer and was a camp invite. He looked solid in two appearances in preseason. He will return to the Erie Otters, with whom he debuted last season ... Liam Foudy also makes his preseason debut after recovering from shoulder surgery ... Here’s how I sort tonight’s players:

Forward locks: Justin Danforth, Cole Sillinger, Eric Robinson, Yegor Chinakhov

Forward maybes: Emil Bemstrom, Carson Meyer, Kirill Marchenko

Forward nos: Brendan Gaunce, Liam Foudy, Josh Dunne, Victor Rask, Owen Sillinger

Defense locks: Jake Bean, Adam Boqvist, Erik Gudbranson

Defense maybes: Nick Blankenburg

Defense nos: Jake Christiansen, Ole Bjorgvik-Holm

The Other Bench

The Hurricanes won their previous game, improving to 3-0 on the preseason. Brent Burns scored two goals in his first game in a Carolina sweater.

Projected Lineups

#CBJ roster for preseason game six Monday in Carolina is the most interesting one I’ve seen in a while … seven forwards listed as “center,” including Liam Foudy in his 2022-23 preseason debut.



Both Sillingers playing too … and Danforth again. pic.twitter.com/WaekNwcNge — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) October 2, 2022

#CBJ lines this morning ahead of tonight’s game in Carolina



Robinson-C Sillinger-Bemstrom

Chinakhov-Danforth-Marchenko

Foudy-Rask-Meyer

O Sillinger-Dunne-Gaunce

Bean-Boqvist

Blankenburg-Gudbranson

Christiansen-Bjorgvik Holm

Tarasov/Greaves — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) October 3, 2022