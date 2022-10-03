Preseason Game 6 Preview/Gamethread: Bubble Blue Jackets travel to the Triangle

Columbus Blue Jackets at Carolina Hurricanes
Monday, October 3, 2022 7:00 PM EDT
PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina
TV: BlueJackets.com - Radio: 97.1 FM
We’re in the final week of the preseason, and the Jackets face their toughest test yet at the site of their regular season opener in just 10 days. The home lineup is missing Fredrik Andersen, Sebastian Aho, and Andrei Svechnikov, but does include most of the other projected starters. The Jackets lineup, on the other hand, features many players who are still battling for a handful of of roster spots. With Cleveland Monsters camp starting on Wednesday, this is the last chance to impress before a major wave of roster cuts.
Player to watch
Cole Sillinger
The 19 year old second year player will make his preseason debut after suffering an injury early in camp. Let’s see how well he can shake off the rust. Can he prove worthy of the 1C role? Or 2C, at least?
Jackets notes
On Sunday, the team signed goaltender Nolan Lalonde to an ELC. The 18 year old was undrafted this summer and was a camp invite. He looked solid in two appearances in preseason. He will return to the Erie Otters, with whom he debuted last season ... Liam Foudy also makes his preseason debut after recovering from shoulder surgery ... Here’s how I sort tonight’s players:
Forward locks: Justin Danforth, Cole Sillinger, Eric Robinson, Yegor Chinakhov
Forward maybes: Emil Bemstrom, Carson Meyer, Kirill Marchenko
Forward nos: Brendan Gaunce, Liam Foudy, Josh Dunne, Victor Rask, Owen Sillinger
Defense locks: Jake Bean, Adam Boqvist, Erik Gudbranson
Defense maybes: Nick Blankenburg
Defense nos: Jake Christiansen, Ole Bjorgvik-Holm
The Other Bench
The Hurricanes won their previous game, improving to 3-0 on the preseason. Brent Burns scored two goals in his first game in a Carolina sweater.
Projected Lineups
#CBJ roster for preseason game six Monday in Carolina is the most interesting one I’ve seen in a while … seven forwards listed as “center,” including Liam Foudy in his 2022-23 preseason debut.— Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) October 2, 2022
Both Sillingers playing too … and Danforth again. pic.twitter.com/WaekNwcNge
#CBJ lines this morning ahead of tonight’s game in Carolina— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) October 3, 2022
Robinson-C Sillinger-Bemstrom
Chinakhov-Danforth-Marchenko
Foudy-Rask-Meyer
O Sillinger-Dunne-Gaunce
Bean-Boqvist
Blankenburg-Gudbranson
Christiansen-Bjorgvik Holm
Tarasov/Greaves
The #Canes roster for tomorrow night’s preseason tilt versus the Blue Jackets at PNC Arena: pic.twitter.com/2xiurtTlVw— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) October 2, 2022
