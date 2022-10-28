 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread #9: Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets

Chat about the game with us!

By MrSwift13
Boston Bruins v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The Columbus Blue Jackets play host to the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena tonight. David Jiricek makes his NHL debut.

Chat about the game with us below!

