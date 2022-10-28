Filed under: 2022-23 Game Coverage GameThread #9: Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets Chat about the game with us! By MrSwift13 Oct 28, 2022, 6:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GameThread #9: Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images The Columbus Blue Jackets play host to the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena tonight. David Jiricek makes his NHL debut. Chat about the game with us below! More From The Cannon Blue Jackets get shut out, boo birds take over Nationwide Game #9 Preview: Blue Jackets look to bounce back as they host white-hot Bruins Grading my Reverse Retro predictions Where is the accountability in Columbus? Game #8 Recap: Patrik Laine returns, Blue Jackets get embarrassed at home by Coyotes Gamethread #8: Coyotes at Blue Jackets Loading comments...
