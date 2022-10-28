Game #9 Preview: Blue Jackets look to bounce back as they host white-hot Bruins

Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets

Friday, October 28, 2022 - 7:00 PM EDT

Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: Bally’s Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM

Boston Bruins, 7-1-0, 14 points, 1st Atlantic, 1st East

Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-5-0, 6 points, 8th Metro, 16th East

The Columbus Blue Jackets will look to right the wrongs of their last outing tonight as they play host to the visiting Boston Bruins. The Bruins, on the second night of a back to back having played last night in Detroit, will be without Brad Marchand, who is being load managed in his return from injury. The Jackets lineup will look a little different tonight - Adam Boqvist is now on IR, having broken a bone in his foot blocking a shot and is out for the next six weeks. In response, the Blue Jackets have recalled first rounder David Jiricek from Cleveland and announced he will make his debut tonight. In addition, Liam Foudy will draw in on the fourth line for Mathieu Olivier.

The Jackets will also be making a change on the first line - Jack Roslovic will slot in for Boone Jenner, who despite faceoff success is not the type of offensive talent to play with Patrik Laine and Johnny Gaudreau. Roslovic ended last season on a heater; fans will see if playing with two of the most electric players in the league can spark Roslovic. The Jackets also juggled their power play units.

#CBJ PP units today:







Voracek



Laine — Roslovic — Gaudreau



Werenski







Jenner



Chinakhov — Nyquist — Johnson



Jiricek — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) October 27, 2022

Player to Watch

David Jiricek

Jiricek, the 6th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is set to make his NHL debut tonight with his parents in the building.

Jiricek, the 6th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is set to make his NHL debut tonight with his parents in the building.

Jiricek, who has 4 assists and is averaging 22:59 in the AHL this season, will not only play, but practiced running the point on the second power play unit on Thursday. He’s going to have every opportunity to prove he belongs with the big club. He is a talented puck mover with a great shot - fans will be looking to see him unleash it on the Bruins.

Jackets Notes

Boqvist broke his foot blocking a shot in the loss to Arizona on Tuesday night … Nick Blankenburg is also expected out several weeks with an injured elbow … Jiricek will pair with Vladislav Gavrikov to open his NHL career … Kent Johnson will be elevated to the second line with Boone Jenner and Gustav Nyquist

The Other Bench

Brad Marchand returned from injury last night against the Detroit Red Wings, but the team is managing his return and he will not play in back to backs, meaning he is out for tonight’s game … David Pastrnak leads the NHL in goals and points and scored his sixth of the season last night … Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist in his return to the Bruins lineup last night

Season Series

10/28/2022 BOS @ CBJ

12/17/2022 CBJ @ BOS

03/30/2023 CBJ @ BOS

Stats

Boston Columbus 4.14 (3) GPG 3.13 (20) 2.86 (12) GAPG 4.13 (28) 19.2% (19) PP% 0.0% (32) 92.0% (5) PK% 81.5% (12) 53.60% (6) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 46.54% (25) 53.59% (6) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 47.10% (22) 10.44 (5) 5v5 Shot % 11.06 (3) .909 (18) 5v5 Save % .876 (29) David Pastrnak, 6 G Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 5 David Pastrnak, 9 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 5 David Pastrnak, 15 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 8 Connor Clifton, 14 PIM Leader Andrew Peeke, 8 2-1-0 Home / Road 2-3-0 7-1-0 Last 10 3-5-0

