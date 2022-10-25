Gamethread #8: Coyotes at Blue Jackets

Surprising news today as Patrik Laine makes his early return from injury. He takes his place back on the top line with Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau, and on the first power play unit, which is still looking for its first goal of the season.

Daniil Tarasov makes his second straight start, after allowing just one goal in his first career NHL victory against the Rangers on Sunday.

In sad news, the Blue Jackets confirmed that Justin Danforth suffered a torn labrum on Saturday and will undergo surgery. Recovery time is six months. Hey, he could be back for the playoffs!

GUESS WHO'S BACK, BACK AGAIN?



PATTY'S BACK



TELL A FRIEND



https://t.co/bIPB8Jm6q7 pic.twitter.com/FxC3eSyIaV — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 25, 2022

Connor Ingram gets the start in net for the Arizona Coyotes.

Let’s go Jackets!