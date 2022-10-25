Game #8 Preview: Tanks for nothing

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 - 7:00 EDT
Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio
TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM
Opponent’s Blog: Five for Howling
Arizona Coyotes (1-4-0, 2 points, 8th Central, 15th West)
at
Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-0, 6 points, 7th Metro, 15th East)
After winning three of their last four games, the Columbus Blue Jackets return home tonight to try to reach .500 for the first time this season. The opponent? An Arizona Coyotes team that is low on talent — by design. On paper this should be an easy win, but this Jackets team doesn’t seem to like to do things the easy way, do they?
Player to Watch
Adam Boqvist
Nick Blankenburg, who sparked the winning ways upon his entry to the lineup, left Sunday’s game with an arm injury. Assuming he is unable to play tonight, look for Boqvist to take his place Boqvist has been a healthy scratch for the last four games to make room for Blankenburg. Boqvist’s underlying numbers this season were solid, but came in limited, sheltered minutes. He failed the eye test, however, failing to make an impression on either end of the ice. Perhaps he learned something from watching Blankenburg and can play a more assertive game. His skillset gives him a much higher ceiling, so if he can unlock an inner Blanks, he can be something special.
Jackets Notes
Gavin Bayreuther was called up on Monday ... Justin Danforth is out indefinitely due to an “upper body injury” suffered against Pittsburgh on Saturday.
The Other Bench
The Coyotes had a bad bit of scheduling luck, as this game marks the end of a season-opening six-game road trip. Much like the Islanders last year, the long trip is a result of waiting for their new arena to be ready. In this case, however, Mullett Arena has already hosted two weekends of games for its primary tenant, Arizona State ... Yes, that’s really the name. No, I don’t know why they don’t have a mullet wig giveaway scheduled ... Star defenseman Jakob Chychrun is on the IR with a wrist injury. He has also requested a trade, so it’s still undetermined whether he’ll actually play for the Coyotes this season.
Season Series
10/25/2022 ARI @ CBJ
02/19/2023 CBJ @ ARI
Stats
|Arizona
|Columbus
|2.60 (28)
|GPG
|3.14 (20)
|5.20 (31)
|GAPG
|3.86 (26)
|28.6% (7)
|PP%
|0.0% (32)
|73.7% (23)
|PK%
|85.7% (8)
|39.8% (32)
|5v5 Shot Attempt %
|44.8% (26)
|38.1% (32)
|5v5 Unblocked shot attempt %
|45.4% (25)
|5.9 (31)
|5v5 Shooting %
|10.7 (6)
|.874 (30)
|5v5 Save %
|.884 (27)
|Nick Ritchie, 3
|G Leader
|Johnny Gaudreau, 4
|J.J. Moser, Shayne Gostisbehere, Travis Boyd, 3
|A Leader
|Jake Voracek, 5
|Shayne Gostisbehere, 5
|P Leader
|Johnny Gaudreau, 7
|Liam O'Brien, 14
|PIM Leader
|Andrew Peeke, 8
|1-4-0
|Home / Road
|2-2-0
|1-4-0
|Last 10
|3-4-0
Projected Lineups
|Gus Nyquist
|Boone Jenner
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Kent Johnson
|Jack Roslovic
|Jake Voracek
|Yegor Chinakhkov
|Cole Sillinger
|Liam Foudy
|Eric Robinson
|Sean Kuraly
|Mathieu Olivier
|Zach Werenski
|Adam Boqvist
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|Andrew Peeke
|Jake Bean
|Erik Gudbranson
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Daniil Tarasov
|Clayton Keller
|Travis Boyd
|Lawson Crouse
|Matias Maccelli
|Nick Bjugstad
|Christian Fischer
|Nick Ritchie
|Jack McBain
|Dylan Guenther
|Liam O'Brien
|Barrett Hayton
|Zack Kassian
|Janis Moser
|Dysin Mayo
|Juuso Valimaki
|Troy Stecher
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|Josh Brown
|Karel Vejmelka
|Connor Ingram
Loading comments...