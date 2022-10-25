Game #8 Preview: Tanks for nothing

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 - 7:00 EDT

Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM

Opponent’s Blog: Five for Howling

Arizona Coyotes (1-4-0, 2 points, 8th Central, 15th West)

at

Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-0, 6 points, 7th Metro, 15th East)

After winning three of their last four games, the Columbus Blue Jackets return home tonight to try to reach .500 for the first time this season. The opponent? An Arizona Coyotes team that is low on talent — by design. On paper this should be an easy win, but this Jackets team doesn’t seem to like to do things the easy way, do they?

Blue Jackets games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Blue Jackets, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

Player to Watch

Adam Boqvist

Nick Blankenburg, who sparked the winning ways upon his entry to the lineup, left Sunday’s game with an arm injury. Assuming he is unable to play tonight, look for Boqvist to take his place Boqvist has been a healthy scratch for the last four games to make room for Blankenburg. Boqvist’s underlying numbers this season were solid, but came in limited, sheltered minutes. He failed the eye test, however, failing to make an impression on either end of the ice. Perhaps he learned something from watching Blankenburg and can play a more assertive game. His skillset gives him a much higher ceiling, so if he can unlock an inner Blanks, he can be something special.

Jackets Notes

Gavin Bayreuther was called up on Monday ... Justin Danforth is out indefinitely due to an “upper body injury” suffered against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The Other Bench

The Coyotes had a bad bit of scheduling luck, as this game marks the end of a season-opening six-game road trip. Much like the Islanders last year, the long trip is a result of waiting for their new arena to be ready. In this case, however, Mullett Arena has already hosted two weekends of games for its primary tenant, Arizona State ... Yes, that’s really the name. No, I don’t know why they don’t have a mullet wig giveaway scheduled ... Star defenseman Jakob Chychrun is on the IR with a wrist injury. He has also requested a trade, so it’s still undetermined whether he’ll actually play for the Coyotes this season.

Season Series

10/25/2022 ARI @ CBJ

02/19/2023 CBJ @ ARI

Stats

Arizona Columbus 2.60 (28) GPG 3.14 (20) 5.20 (31) GAPG 3.86 (26) 28.6% (7) PP% 0.0% (32) 73.7% (23) PK% 85.7% (8) 39.8% (32) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 44.8% (26) 38.1% (32) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 45.4% (25) 5.9 (31) 5v5 Shooting % 10.7 (6) .874 (30) 5v5 Save % .884 (27) Nick Ritchie, 3 G Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 4 J.J. Moser, Shayne Gostisbehere, Travis Boyd, 3 A Leader Jake Voracek, 5 Shayne Gostisbehere, 5 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 7 Liam O'Brien, 14 PIM Leader Andrew Peeke, 8 1-4-0 Home / Road 2-2-0 1-4-0 Last 10 3-4-0

Projected Lineups