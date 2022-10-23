Blue Jackets take down Rangers 5-1

Less than 24 hours from giving up 5 unanswered goals against a very skilled Penguins team, the Columbus Blue Jackets headed to New York City to take on the also very skilled New York Rangers. It’s no secret this team has struggled with top teams this season — boasting a -12 goal differential in 4 games against the Hurricanes, Lightning, Blues, and Penguins. They would need a better performance against the Rangers.

1st Period

The beginning of the game was pretty low event, although the Rangers did control most of the play. Tarasov was strong and controlled in net in the first twenty minutes.

The Jackets struck with two minutes left in the period when Werenski intercepted a Rangers pass and led a rush down ice. He handed the puck off to Foudy at the blue line and buried the set up pass moments later.

CBJ Goal 1-0: Werenski (Foudy) 17:54



ZACH

WERENSKI

pic.twitter.com/0pC8zxpKHr — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 23, 2022

2nd Period

Peeke made it 2-0 early in the second period. Roslovic carried the puck into the zone and handed it to Peeke who out the puck off of Halak’s shoulder. The Rangers goalie likely wants that one back.

CBJ Goal 2-0: Peeke (Roslovic, Voracek) 1:42

Peeke Performance pic.twitter.com/fqpxLArfAt — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 23, 2022

Foudy continued to make his name heard when he picked a loose puck along the boards and found Chinakhov at the top of the zone. Chinakhov skated the puck over to the middle and rifled one past Halak for his first of the season.

CBJ Goal 3-0: Chinakhov (Foudy, Bean) 9:00

CHINNY!



Drop an emoji that describes your reaction to this goal ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8h2Qi5smDy — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 23, 2022

Gudbranson went to box for holding shortly after the goal. The Jackets continued their strong penalty kill play and made it through without a scratch. Tarasov did make one solid glove save through traffic.

The Jackets headed back to the penalty kill when Peeke went off for tripping. To make matters worse, Gavrikov also went off for tripping to make it 5-on-3 for the Rangers. Panarin made them pay during the double man advantage on a shot from the point. Nyquist was attempting to clear the puck, but it landed on Panarin’s stick instead. The Jackets were able to kill the additional 5-on-4 time.

NYR PP Goal 3-1: Panarin (unassisted) 18:45

Goaltending was the difference through two periods. Halak was having a bad game (nearly two goals over expected) and Tarasov a good game (no goals at even strength).

3rd Period

The Jackets got their first power play less than a minute into the third. Lindgren for cross-checking against Gaudreau. The power play looked slow and there was little moving — the Rangers easily killed it off.

The Rangers pushed hard in the middle of the period and most of the time was spent in the Columbus zone. With just over five minutes left, a Gudbranson shot went off of Robinson and into the top corner of the net.

CBJ Goal 4-1: Robinson (Gudbranson, Kuraly) 14:13

Let's take a look at that Robby goal pic.twitter.com/Rb1XiKUtxa — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 23, 2022

Less than a minute later, a nice cross ice pass from Voracek found Johnson for his second goal in two games. It was also Roslovic’s fifth point in three games.

CBJ Goal 5-1: Johnson (Voracek, Roslovic) 14:57

KJ is on FIRE pic.twitter.com/Jyuh6LUUGt — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 23, 2022

That’s all she wrote.

Final Thoughts

The Rangers didn’t look ready for this game and it showed. Halak also didn’t help their efforts. On the Blue Jackets side, they continue succeeding in capitalizing on turnovers and mistakes by their opponents. Roslovic, Johnson, and Chinakhov are also heating up and it’s only helping this team.

Tarasov was very solid in net and is making the case for more playing time. He looked calm in the crease and gave up zero goals at even strength — 1.94 below expected.

Credit is due to the defense. They did a good job at clogging up the shooting lanes and blocking shots. The Rangers dominated possession at times in the game, but they weren’t able to find clean shooting lanes. The Jackets still spent too much time in their own zone and only recorded 38 shot attempts at even strength.

Blankenburg left the game in the second period due to what looked like a hyperextended elbow. That’s a big loss for this team for potentially the next few weeks.

Foudy had a good season debut. He recorded two primary assists and a positive xGF%.

For the second game in a row, Jenner finished last among forwards in CF%. He’s heading in the wrong direction and it may be time to give someone else a shot next to Gaudreau.

Overall, a strong win against a good team no matter how you look at it. They can learn from this game and carry this momentum into the upcoming week.

Up Next

The Arizona Coyotes visit Nationwide Arena this upcoming Tuesday at 7:00PM ET.