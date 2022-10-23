Game 7 Preview/GameThread: Jackets look to bounce back against the Rangers

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

TV: Bally Sports Ohio - Radio: 97.1 FM

Opponent’s Blog: Blueshirt Banter

Columbus Blue Jackets (2-4-0, 4 points, 8th Metropolitan, 16th East)

at

New York Rangers (3-1-1, 7 points, 2nd Metropolitan, 4th East)

After scoring four straight against Nashville on Thursday, and then giving up five straight against Pittsburgh yesterday, the Jackets travel to MSG on the second leg of a back-to-back. That back-to-back is made slightly more difficult with a unique 5:00 start time.

Matchup to Watch: Artemi Panarin vs Johnny Gaudreau

Bit of a changeup here, but with the Jackets signing a gamechanging winger in the offseason, and facing their old gamechanging winger for the first time, two players deserve the spotlight. Panarin leads the league in points, with three goals and eight assists, and has been a leader in the Rangers’ explosive offense since leaving the Jackets in free agency in 2019. He has a point in every game so far this season.

While that departure was widely expected, the arrival of Johnny Hockey was not. Wanting to move closer to home on the east coast, and with Philly outpricing themselves and New Jersey and the Islanders seemingly uninterested, Gaudreau turned to Columbus. Despite losing star linemate Patrik Laine less than a game in, he’s been a highlight all season, including a beauty of a goal against Vancouver on Tuesday.

Jackets Notes

With this game being the second half of the back-to-back, and Elvis Merzlikins looking shaky yesterday, expect Daniil Tarasov to get the start. ... Justin Danforth left the game yesterday in the first period. If he’s unable to go tonight, expect either a Kirill Marchenko callup or Adam Boqvist to come in and the Jackets to roll 11/7. ... Adam Boqvist may still come in for either Jake Bean or Erik Gudbranson.

The Other Bench

The Rangers beat the Penguins in the first round last season. We lost to the Penguins 6-3 yesterday. ... The Rangers added Vincent Trochek in the offseason, as well as Jaroslav Halak to serve as backup goalie. ... While the Jackets have been bitten hard by the injury bug (Laine, Korpisalo, Danforth), the Rangers only have Vitali Kravtsov day-to-day.

Season Series

10/23/2022 - CBJ at NYR

1/16/2023 - NYR at CBJ

3/28/2023 - CBJ at NYR

4/8/2023 - NYR at CBJ

Stats

NY Rangers Columbus 3.80 (8) GPG 2.83 (24) 3.13 (13) GAPG 4.33 (27) 25.0% (14) PP% Haha nope 76.5% (20) PK% 88.9% (8) 53.8% (8) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 45.5% (25) 56.5% (4) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 45.9% (25) 9.4% (15) 5v5 Shot % 8.9% (18) .907 (20) 5v5 Save % .869 (30) Mika Zibanejad, 4 G Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 4 Artemi Panarin, 8 A Leader Yegor Chinakhov, 4 Artemi Panarin, 11 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 7 Filip Chytil, 6 PIM Leader C. Sillinger, A. Peeke, and Cpt B. Jenner, 6 2-0-1 Home / Road 0-2-0 52-24-6 Last Season 37-38-7

Projected Lineups

Columbus Blue Jackets

Johnny Gaudreau Captain Boone Jenner Gustav Nyquist Kent Johnson Jack Roslovic Jakub Voracek Yegor Chinakhov Cole Sillinger Kirill Marchenko? Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Mattieu Olivier Zach Werenski Nick Blankenburg Vladislav Gavrikov Andrew Peeke Adam Boqvist? Erik Gudbranson Daniil Tarasov Elvis Merzlikins

New York Rangers